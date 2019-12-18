Loaded Dynamite tonight on TNT with five matches announced

Tonight’s Dynamite is loaded with some PPV-caliber matches, five of which have been announced.

The number one contender for the AEW Women’s title will be decided as Britt Baker takes on Kris Statlander, with the winner facing Riho at a later date. The AEW Tag Team titles are also on the line as SCU defend their gold against The Young Bucks who won a #1 contender’s match last week. A mega tag team match featuring The Lucha Bros versus Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will also take place while Chris Jericho will take on Jungle Boy in a non-title match where Jungle Boy’s challenge is the last 10 minutes in the ring with Le Champion. The fifth match involves newcomers The Blade and The Butcher who will team up and take on Cody and Darby Allin.

Coverage reminder: Michael Riba will be providing live coverage at 8PM ET