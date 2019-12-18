WWE NXT Report 12/18/19

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package with highlights from last week.

– We’re live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us to the final live episode of the year. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

NXT Title Match: Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole

We go right to the ring and out comes Finn Balor first. This was previously announced as being a commercial-free match but Mauro notes that it will have “limited commercial interruption.” NXT Champion Adam Cole is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and we get formal introductions from Taylor. Fans do dueling chants as they lock up and trade holds. Balor takes Cole down first and they tangle some more on the mat. Balor with the upperhand again, keeping Cole grounded. Cole turns it around on their feet and beats Balor down to some boos. Cole with a forearm to the jaw. Balor comes back with a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Balor keeps Cole grounded by his arm now. They get up and Balor chops Cole into the corner. Balor keeps control and dropkicks Cole in the back of the neck while he’s down. Balor with another close 2 count. Fans chant for Balor as he works on Cole while he’s down.

Balor stomps away on Cole, sending him out for a breather. Balor with a dropkick through the ropes now, sending Cole into the barrier. Balor goes for a big kick from the apron but Cole superkicks the knee out. Balor goes down on the apron and Cole works him over, bringing it back in for a Hangman’s neckbreaker. Cole mounts Balor with strikes now. Cole goes on and hits a snap suplex for another pin attempt. Cole stomps away in the corner now as the referee warns him. Cole plays to the crowd for a mixed reaction. Cole takes Balor back down, drives a knee to the back and grounds him with a headlock now. Balor tries to fight up and out but Cole takes him back down, talking trash as the referee checks on Balor. Balor gets up and hits a jawbreaker to break free. Balor charges but Cole counters and takes the left knee out to take back control. Cole drops Balor with a right, then nails a forearm. Cole drops Balor again for another 2 count. Cole drives more knees into Balor’s back and keeps him down with a scissors on the mat.

Cole keeps control and shows off some as Balor stumbles to the corner. Cole runs into boots. Balor mounts some offense now. Balor drops down on Cole for a 2 count. Balor with chops in the corner. Cole comes back and hits a backbreaker out of nowhere for a 2 count. More back and forth on their feet now. Cole with an enziguri. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor runs into a big superkick and Cole covers for a 2 count. They trade suplex attempts and then strikes in the middle of the ring. Cole with a big boot to the face and another shot. Balor comes right back with a pele kick but Cole falls on him for a close 2 count. They get up and stare each other down. Cole drops Balor with a kick. Balor blocks the Panama Sunrise. Cole counters the 1916. More back and forth and big counters between the two. Balor drops Cole and goes to the top but Cole knock him off. Balor lands hard on the floor as the dueling chants start back up.

Cole goes for a Sunrise from the apron but Balor back-drops him to the floor, then hits a big running dropkick. Balor brings it back in and misses the Coup de Grace. Cole follows up with the Last Shot for another close 2 count as the crowd goes wild and the “NXT!” chants start up. Cole can’t believe it. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Cole drops his knee pad and runs the ropes but Balor nails a huge clothesline. Balor with a dropkick into the corner. Balor goes back to the top and nails a Coup de Grace. Balor grabs Cole for a 1916 but Johnny Gargano appears on the stage and everyone is distracted.

Cole takes advantage of Balor being distracted, rocks him and then delivers the Last Shot for the pin to retain.

Winner: Adam Cole

– After the match, Gargano slowly walks down the ramp as Cole’s music hits. Cole exits the ring. Balor is down in the ring. Gargano brings a steel chair into the ring as fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” now. Balor looks up from the mat as Gargano stares him down, chair in-hand. Gargano unloads with chair shots now, beating Balor out of the ring. The chair shots continue until Balor retreats through the crowd. Gargano touches the steel part of the bottom of the ramp, which Balor dropped him on when he turned heel several weeks back. Gargano tosses the chair and leaves.

– They show Rhea Ripley arriving earlier. We also see the NXT Horsewomen arriving earlier today. Ripley vs. Baszler will take place later tonight.

– We get a video package on Killian Dain, Damian Priest and Pete Dunne.

Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain

We go back to the ring and out first comes Damian Priest, who has recovered from the rib injury he suffered at “Takeover: War Games 2019” in the Triple Threat with Killian Dain and winner Pete Dunne. Priest takes off his jacket and we see that his ribs are taped up with the Kinesio tape. The music hits and out next comes Dain.

The bell rings and they start brawling. Dain takes it to the corner as the referee counts. Priest fights out of the corner and unloads with rights. Priest turns it back around in the corner and continues beating on Dain. Dain rocks Priest and nails the ribs. Dain sends Priest out but he fights back in. Dain hits The Divide low crossbody and then works on the injured ribs while Priest is down.

They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Dain catches Priest in a bearhug. Dain with a big splash in the corner. Dain lays Priest over the middle rope in the corner, then runs and dropkicks the ribs. Dain runs again with a baseball slide dropkick, knocking Priest out of the ring. Dain takes the Kinesio tape off Priest’s body and focuses on the ribs. Dain with a bicycle kick now. Dain brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Dain keeps Priest grounded in the middle of the ring now. Dain with a big back-drop for more mixed reactions. Dain stands on Priest and rocks him while he’s down. Dain grounds Priest and the referee checks on him.

Priest fights up with kicks. Priest goes for a suplex but can’t hit it. Dain drops Priest’s ribs over his knee. Dain pounds on Priest’s ribs some more. Dain with a senton.

Dain keeps Priest down and hits another senton in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Dain with a Fisherman’s suplex for another pin attempt. Priest fights up and out but Dain dropkicks him. Priest rolls to the floor for a breather as we finally take a commercial break.

Back from the break and Priest is mounting offense in the ring. Priest with a big leaping back elbow. Priest keeps control and levels Dain for a pop. Priest with another leaping back elbow in the corner. Priest goes for a suplex but can’t get Dain up. He tries again but can’t do it. Priest powers up and this time hits the suplex for a pop. Fans chant “Priest!” now. Priest goes to the top but Dain rolls out of the ring to boos. Priest runs and leaps over the top rope, taking Dain down on the floor. Priest brings it back into the ring for South of Heaven but Dain still kicks out at 2.

More back and forth between the two. Dain counters a finisher and dodges a splash. Dain turns it around and goes to powerbomb Priest, then drops an elbow for a close 2 count. Dain shows some frustration now. Dain charges into the corner with a big splash. Dain with an Electric Chair now but Priest turns it into a victory roll for a 2 count. Priest comes back and rocks Dain again. Dain drops Priest again and nails another senton. Dain goes for a Vader Bomb but Priest gets his knees up. Priest comes back with The Reckoning for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– The announcers plug the Year-End Awards 2019.

– We see Kushida and Cameron Grimes backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Mauro says details on the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed on January 1.

Cameron Grimes vs. Kushida

We go back to the ring and out first comes Cameron Grimes. Kushida is out next and he taunts Grimes.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading holds. Kushida gets the most offense early on as they unload. Kushida with a submission now. Grimes with a kick. Kushida with a big dropkick now. More back and forth. Kushida with a rolling crucifix on the mat for a 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Grimes is in control on the mat. Grimes stands on Kushida in the corner now. Grimes keeps control and works Kushida over while he’s on the mat. Grimes with knees to the back on the mat now. Fans try to rally for Kushida but Grimes focuses on his back and keeps control. Grimes with a backbreaker, holding it over his knee. Kushida unloads and breaks free. Grimes grabs him but Kushida fights free and hits the handspring back elbow. Kushida starts to mount offense now as fans cheer him on.

Kushida with more offense for a 2 count. Kushida goes right into a cross armbreaker on the mat. Grimes tries to fight free and gets his foot on the bottom rope to break it. Kushida charges with a dropkick to the arm, softening it up for his finisher. Grimes counters a move in mid-air and drops Kushida for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Kushida with a German. They trade big strikes. Grimes tries for a German but Kushida hangs on. Grimes over-powers and hits the German for another close 2 count. More back and forth now. Kushida goes to the top and leaps to the floor with a senton on Grimes but he lands hard and they both stay down while the referee counts.

Grimes is rolled back in. Kushida follows but runs into a boot in the corner. Kushida climbs up with Grimes in the corner. Grimes fights him off to the mat. Kushida comes flying in the corner with a kick. Kushida climbs back up and launches Grimes to the mat with a unique powerbomb pin for a close 2 count. Kushida can’t believe it. They trade more big strikes now. Kushida dodges the Cave In. They tangle for just a second as Grimes blocks the Hoverboard submission and then hits the big Cave In stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, the music hits as Grimes rolls to the floor to recover. We go to replays. Grimes puts his hat back on and heads to the back.

– We see Rhea Ripley in the back warming up.

– Phoenix leads us to a video package on Io Shirai. She will be in action next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a “Tale of the Tape” graphic for the main event.

Io Shirai vs. Santana Garrett

We go to the ring and out first comes Io Shirai. Santana Garrett is out next.

Back and forth to start. Garrett with an early 2 count. Garrett controls Shirai by the arm now as they tangle some more. Garrett with a head scissors takedown before a stalemate. Shirai charges but misses and Garrett kicks her while she’s down. More back and forth between the two. Shirai plants Garrett with a big Flapjack in the middle of the ring.

Shirai kicks Garrett into the corner now, rocking her while she’s down. Shirai charges with double knees but misses and hits the turnbuckles. Garrett looks to mount more offense now. Garrett with a SOS for a 2 count. Garrett with more offense and the back elbow handspring into the corner. Garrett goes on for another close 2 count. Garrett bridges into a big submission to the neck now. Shirai tries to crawl for the ropes but she’s barely moving. The hold is finally broken. Garrett charges but Shirai drops her into the ropes.

Shirai has Garrett down in the knees now. Shirai runs in with the double knees to the face. Shirai goes to the top and hits the moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: Io Shirai

– After the match, Shirai stands tall as her music hits. Some fans chant Shirai’s name as we go to replays.

– The announcers lead us to a Worlds Collide promo.

Travis Banks vs. Pete Dunne

We go to the ring and out first comes Pete Dunne. NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks is out next. Mauro recalls Banks’ win over Jaxson Ryker from last week.

The bell rings and they stare each other down as Nigel talks about the history between these two. They go at it. Dunne takes Banks down first and puts a boot to him. More back and forth and a 2 count from Dunne. Dunne takes Banks back down but Banks counters on the mat for a 2 count. They run the ropes and Banks knocks Dunne out with a kick. Banks with kicks against the ropes now. Dunne turns it around with a ton of quick slaps to the chest.

Dunne with a double stomp on Banks’ fingers, then a shot to the head. Banks rolls to the floor for a breather. Dunne follows and slams Banks onto the edge of the apron. Banks falls back to the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Banks mounts some offense, sending Dunne. Fans chant for Banks. Banks runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive into the barrier. Banks goes back to the top and nails a missile dropkick in the ring. Banks with a big double stomp in the corner while Dunne is down. Banks with a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Dunne catches Banks in mid-air out of the corner, driving him into the mat for a close 2 count. Banks kicks in from the apron now. They go to the top and tangle up high some more. Banks goes for the sunset powerbomb but Dunne lands on his feet. Dunne with a big enziguri in the corner. Banks counters a Bitter End out of the corner.

Banks misses Slice of Heaven as Dunne catches him in mid-move. Dunne with a big stomp to the back of the head out of a submission. They tangle again as Banks counters Bitter End again. Banks comes back with the Kiwi Crusher for another close 2 count. Dunne goes on and nails a powerbomb. Dunne ends up hitting a big super Xplex from the top for a pop. Dunne with a kick and a Bitter End for the pin to win.

Winner: Pete Dunne

– After the match, Dunne stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. We get a show of respect before Dunne exits the ring.

– The announcers plug the 2019 Year-End Awards.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Dakota Kai. Kai admits she was forced to get staples last week after the table bump from Mia Yim, but she brags about winning the match. Kai goes on and says she will continue to beat the rest of the women’s division until she becomes champion.

– We see Shayna Baszler backstage warming up for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers reveal for the following for next week’s NXT Christmas episode – Lio Rush and Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest and Tony Nese, plus an open challenge from NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event as the challenger comes out first, Rhea Ripley. We cut backstage and see NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler walking with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. They stop backstage and embrace. Baszler then heads to the ring. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

Back and forth to start the match as they get a feel for each other. They break and lock up again. Baszler with a shot but Ripley responds with a big kick out of nowhere, sending Baszler to the mat. Ripley whips Baszler into the opposite corner and she goes down hard. Baszler goes to the floor to regroup, holding her chest, as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it in the ring. Baszler gets the upperhand but the strikes keep coming. Ripley with a big dropkick for a pop. Fans chant “Mamma Mia!” as they go at it in the corner. Ripley takes Baszler to the top for a superplex. Baszler resists but Ripley nails the superplex for a close 2 count. They trade more strikes on their feet now. Ripley ducks a kick and nails a German suplex. Ripley yells out as fans pop.

Shafir and Duke come down but Ripley drops them at ringside. Ripley follows and trips Baszler on the apron as she comes out. Baszler also falls to the floor near her partners. Ripley goes to the apron as fans chant her name. Ripley runs and hits a cannonball on Duke and Shafir as Baszler moves. Baszler follows up with a knee to Ripley’s jaw. Baszler tries to break Ripley’s arm now with a stomp on top of the steel steps. The referee goes out and checks on Ripley as fans boo the champ. Baszler brings it back in the ring and manhandles Ripley some, keeping her down. Baszler sends Ripley back out of the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Baszler has Ripley down in the middle of the ring, still focusing on her limbs and keeping control. We saw how a ringside doctor checked on Ripley during the match and determined she could continue with her arm possibly being hut. Baszler with a big kick now. Baszler with more kicks while Ripley is on her knees. Ripley mounts some offense now. Baszler blocks the Riptide but Ripley dropkicks her into the referee. The referee goes down in the corner. Ripley nails the Riptide and covers for the pin but the referee is down. Fans count well past 3.

Ripley tries to wake the referee as Baszler goes to the outside. Ripley goes for a cannonball off the apron but Baszler moves and she lands hard. Ripley fights out of a Kirifuda Clutch on the outside, sending Baszler into the ring post. Baszler grabs a steel chair and slides it into the ring. Baszler ends up driving Ripley down into the chair and covering as the referee wakes up. Ripley kicks out at 2. Baszler goes back to the Kirifuda Clutch but Ripley fights her. Baszler applies the hold again and this time locks it in on the mat. They roll around on the mat but Baszler keeps the hold applied. Ripley finally starts to fade as the referee checks on her.

Baszler has had the Kirifuda Clutch applied for several minutes now. Ripley is about to go down for good but she keeps her arm up and the crowd pops. Fans chant for Ripley as she rolls out of the hold. Ripley stomps away now. Ripley applies the Prism submission now as the crowd goes wild for Ripley. Baszler kicks Ripley into the corner after breaking it. Baszler with a big knee in the corner. Baszler takes Ripley to the top and chops her. Baszler climbs up as fans chant Rhea’s name. Baszler wastes time and Ripley comes to. Ripley with a super Riptide from the top for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT Women’s Champion: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall with the title as the crowd goes wild. Ripley raises the belt and we go to replays as the music hits. We come back to the ring filled full of fans. Ripley is being raised in the air by the fans as the celebration continues. NXT goes off the air with Ripley posing in the corner while the ring is filled with fans.

