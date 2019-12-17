Tracy Smothers battling cancer

Smothers posted the following on Facebook:

To all concerned I was diagnosed Nov.14 w Lymphoma cancer which now am on my 3rd treatment 3 to go Of Chemo which is shrinking the rapid growing tumors.Doc told me yrs ago I have blockage in my artery so here we are an have lost 45percent of my heart use.Also he said I have lots of head,body trauma.Doc said I had a heart attack some time back an didnt know it.Have felt bad for awhile now but thought I was getting old,lol.This is not fatal as its between my Pancreas,Colon,neck.A big TY to all of u but I look at it as getting a tube up,overhaul,tires rotated,oil change,etc.all in one lol.Remember LIFE is a BATTLE an I’m in it to win it so dont hesitate in trying to be tough by putting off getting checked out in this day an age u never know??GOD BLESS EVERYBODY..