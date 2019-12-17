NWA Announces Hard Times as January PPV Title

The NWA has a name for their January PPV: Hard Times. The company announced during tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr that Hard Times will take place on January 24th, 2020. As you can see in the below tweet, the show will see the crowning of a new NWA Television Champion and will air via FITE TV.

The last NWA Television Championship was part of NWA Southern All-Star Wrestling from 2013 through 2016.

HARD TIMES is coming on January 24th!

See the return of The NWA TV Title and the crowning of a new champion on @FiteTV.