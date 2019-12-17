Man Arrested In Death Of Independent Wrestler Matt Travis

Authorities have arrested the man responsible for the death of House of Glory wrestler Matt Travis:

Luc Vu has been arrested in relation to the death of Independent wrestler Matt Travis. Vu, 48, is being charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to a bicyclist, failure to obey a traffic device, drive left of pavement marking and failure to exercise due care.

According to MSN, investigators determined a Kenworth dump truck traveling southbound on First Avenue made an illegal left turn onto East 125th Street attempting to enter the Willis Avenue Bridge and struck Travis as he traveled southbound on a bike path coming off the bridge. It is unclear if Vu knew he had hit Travis, who was returning from wrestling training.