Rey Mysterio talks his son Dominick, WWE creative, Jericho, more
Rey Mysterio tells @consciousgary that his son, Dominick, should be ready for his first one-on-one match in WWE in 2020.
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 16, 2019
Just spoke to Rey Mysterio. He says @HeymanHustle and his writing team was behind his angle with Brock Lesnar and it was Heyman's suggestion to get his son Dominick involved.
Gave Heyman huge credit for how he has improved #RAW and for showcasing previously underused talent.
Rey Mysterio tells @AshroseUK "I've been blessed to team up with great talent who then became my rivals. I think @TherealRVD is the only one who never turned on me"
Rey Mysterio tells me that he believes @AndradeCienWWE should be a world champion in WWE.
I couldn't agree more.
He also reserved special praise for @AngelGarzaWwe & @humberto_wwe and said he thinks the Latin talent in WWE right now is the best it has ever been.
