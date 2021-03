Kofi Kingston agrees to a new multi year contract with WWE

Kofi Kingston has revealed he signed a new multi-year contract.

Kingston mentioned his new deal with WWE on the latest episode of New Day’s “Feel the Power” podcast while talking about how his body has been feeling.

“I’m not done. I just signed another five-year contract. We got five years. Who knows what my body is gonna be like in that five years,” Kofi stated.