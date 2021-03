AEW counters this week’s NXT

AEW Counter-Programs NXT With Its Own Commercial Free Match For Dynamite

Earlier today WWE announced that it would open this week’s episode of NXT with an NXT title match featuring Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor. In addition to that, the match would be commercial-free.

AEW has decided to counter-program WWE with their own commercial-free episode of AEW Dynamite, which will now open with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Lucha Bros (Pentagon and Rey Fenix).