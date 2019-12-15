WWE Brings Back New Years Revolution Name

Dec 15, 2019 - by James Walsh

WWE brought back the name “New Year’s Revolution” to use for live events starting next month, called the ‘WWE New Year’s Revolution Tour’. New Year’s Revolution was a PPV in the company from 2005-2007. It’s worth noting that this news follows AEW announcing their own Revolution PPV for February. 

Here are the dates for WWE New Year’s Revolution Tour. 

RAW: 

Jan. 4th – Cape Girardeau, MO 

Jan. 5th – Springfield, MO 

Jan. 11th – Dayton, OH 

Jan 12th – Corbin, KY 

Feb 8th – Oakland, CA 

Feb 9th – Fresno, CA 

Feb 15th – Eugene, OR 

Feb 16th – Kennewick, WA 

Mar 15th – Youngstown, OH 

– WWE has also announced dates for their European tour in May 2020. 

Smackdown: 

May 3 – Glasgow, Scotland 

May 4 – Newcastle, England 

May 5 – Birmingham, England 

May 6 – Cardiff, Wales 

May 7 – Sheffield, England 

May 8 – London, England – Friday Night Smackdown at The 02 Arena 

RAW: 

May 13 – Dortmund, Germany 

May 14 – Leipzig, Germany 

May 15 – Madrid, Spain 

May 16 – Paris, France

