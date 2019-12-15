WWE Brings Back New Years Revolution Name

WWE brought back the name “New Year’s Revolution” to use for live events starting next month, called the ‘WWE New Year’s Revolution Tour’. New Year’s Revolution was a PPV in the company from 2005-2007. It’s worth noting that this news follows AEW announcing their own Revolution PPV for February.

Here are the dates for WWE New Year’s Revolution Tour.

RAW:

Jan. 4th – Cape Girardeau, MO

Jan. 5th – Springfield, MO

Jan. 11th – Dayton, OH

Jan 12th – Corbin, KY

Feb 8th – Oakland, CA

Feb 9th – Fresno, CA

Feb 15th – Eugene, OR

Feb 16th – Kennewick, WA

Mar 15th – Youngstown, OH

– WWE has also announced dates for their European tour in May 2020.

Smackdown:

May 3 – Glasgow, Scotland

May 4 – Newcastle, England

May 5 – Birmingham, England

May 6 – Cardiff, Wales

May 7 – Sheffield, England

May 8 – London, England – Friday Night Smackdown at The 02 Arena

RAW:

May 13 – Dortmund, Germany

May 14 – Leipzig, Germany

May 15 – Madrid, Spain

May 16 – Paris, France