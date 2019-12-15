NWA Into the Fire Results – ODB, Marty Scurll Appear

NWA Into The Fire Results 12/14/19

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

First Match: Eli Drake vs. Mr. Anderson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson backs Drake into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Anderson applies a hammerlock. Drake reverses the hold. Drake with a drop toe hold. Anderson applies another hammerlock. Drake with a snap mare takeover. Anderson continues to work on the left shoulder of Drake. Anderson rolls Drake over for a two count. Drake decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Drake kicks Anderson in the gut. Drake slams Anderson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson clotheslines Drake. Anderson bodyslams Drake. Anderson follows that with a running elbow drop for a two count. Anderson blasts Drake with a knife edge chop. Anderson whips Drake across the ring. Anderson with a corner clothesline. Anderson delivers The Face Wash.

Drake regroups on the outside. Anderson drops down on the canvas. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Drake hits The FlapJack. Drake with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker or a two count. Drake applies a rear chin lock. Anderson gets back to a vertical base. Anderson with heavy bodyshots. Anderson with an arm-drag takeover. Drake bodyslams Anderson. ELI Drake Elbow Drop for a two count. Drake drives his knee into Anderson’s back. Drake is throwing haymakers at Anderson. Drake sends Anderson face first into the middle rope. Drake kicks Anderson in the face. Drake with a SlingShot Shoulder Tackle for a two count.

Drake with a knee drop. Drake applies the cravate. Anderson with a forearm smash. Drake answers with a knee lift. Anderson goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Drake holds onto the ropes. Drake with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Drake goes back to the rear chin lock. Anderson gets back to a vertical base. Drake drives his knee into the midsection of Anderson. Drake and Anderson are trading back and forth shots. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Drake. Anderson with rapid fire jabs. Anderson drops Drake with a back elbow smash. Anderson follows that with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Anderson hits The Rolling Senton for a two count. Drake negates The Mic Check. Drake goes for The Gravy Train, but Anderson rolls him over for a two count. Anderson with a back elbow smash. Drake goes for The SuperPlex, but Anderson blocks it. Drake denies The Sunset Bomb. Drake falls on top of Anderson to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eli Drake via Pinfall

– David Marquez interviews Nick Aldis and James Storm ahead of their epic main event title match. Storm tells Aldis that there will be a brand new champion at the end of the night and sorry about your damn luck.

Second Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Tasha Steelz

Rosa tugs on Steelz hair. Rosa with a back chop. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Rosa. Steelz with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Steelz slaps Rosa in the chest. Steelz goes for The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag, but Rosa counters with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Rosa is putting the boots to Steelz. Rosa puts her knee on the back of Steelz neck. Rosa gets Steelz tied in the tree of woe. Rose repeatedly kicks Steelz in the face. Rosa with a Hesitation Dropkick for a two count. Rosa drops Steelz with a forearm smash.

Rosa talks smack to Steelz. Steelz is displaying her fighting spirit. Rosa with a drop toe hold. Rosa locks in The SurfBoard Stretch. Rosa kicks Steelz in the back of the head. Steelz avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Steelz nails Rosa with The Pump Kick. Steelz with a Flying Forearm Smash. Steelz with a Running European Uppercut. Steelz thrust kicks the midsection of Rosa. Steelz hits The Running Cutter for a two count. Rosa negates The Kill Shot. Rosa with a Sliding Dropkick. Rosa connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

After the match, Rosa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ashley Vox storms into the ring to make the save. Rosa plants Vox with The TombStone ShoulderBreaker. Rosa delivers The Sacrifice.

Winner: Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Third Match: The Question Mark? w/Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mark backs Murdoch into the turnbuckles. Mark delivers a gut punch. Lockup in the center of the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Mark clotheslines the back of Murdoch’s neck. Murdoch with two haymakers. Murdoch drops Mark with The Big Boot. Murdoch with Three Bodyslams. Murdoch is trying to remove Mark’s mask. Mark nails Murdoch with a palm strike. Murdoch responds with a drop toe hold. Murdoch with clubbing forearm smashes. Mark hits The Spike for a two count. Mark stomps on Murdoch’s chest. Mark with a Running Boot.

Mark plays to the crowd. Mark unloads a flurry of chops in the corner. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Murdoch puts Mark on the top turnbuckle. Mark kicks Murdoch in the face. Mark delivers The Exclamation Point for a two count. Mark goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Murdoch ducks out of the way. Murdoch is throwing haymakers at Mark. Murdoch kicks Mark in the chest. Murdoch hits The SpineBuster. Murdoch disrespects the Mongrovian Flag. Stevens starts running interference. Mark connects with The Double Spike to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Question Mark? via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Rock N Roll Express (c) w/The OutLaw Inc. vs. The Wild Cards w/The Dawsons For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

Ricky Morton and Thomas Latimer will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Morton sends Latimer to the corner. Latimer backs Morton into the turnbuckles. Latimer immediately tags in Isaacs. Morton retreats to the other side of the ring. Morton tags in Gibson. Double Elbow Knockdown. Gibson applies a side headlock. Isaacs is running the ropes. Gibson dumps The Wild Cards out of the ring. Morton lands The Suicide Dive.

Morton rolls Latimer back into the ring. Morton applies a side headlock. Isaacs drives his knee into Morton’s back. The referee is trying to get Gibson out of the ring. The Wild Cards with a Death Valley Driver/SitOut PowerBomb Combination. Isaacs wasn’t the legal competitor. Latimer tags in Isaacs. Isaacs hooks the leg for a two count. Isaacs is pissed. Morton side steps Isaacs into the turnbuckles. Morton tags in Gibson.

Gibson with rapid fire haymakers. Gibson with a Hip Toss. Gibson applies a sleeper hold. Isaacs attacks Gibson from behind. Latimer inadvertently clotheslines Isaacs. The Rock N Roll Express are sticking and moving. Morton drills Latimer with The Canadian Destroyer. OutLaw Inc starts brawling with The Dawsons on the outside. Rock N Roll Express connects with The Double Dropkick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Tag Team Champions, The Rock N Roll Express via Pinfall

– Mr. Anderson violently attacks Eli Drake with a steel chair.

NWA

@nwa

BREAKING on #IntoTheFire

The NWA TV Title returns.

January 24 on PPV via @FiteTV http://NationalWrestlingAlliance.com

Fifth Match: Allysin Kay & ODB vs. Melina & Marti Belle

Kay and Melina will start things off. Melina immediately runs to the ropes to create separation. Melina tags in Belle. Kay ducks a clothesline from Belle. Kay with a chop/forearm combination. Kay repeatedly stomps on Belle’s chest. Kay levels Belle with a Body Avalanche for a two count. Kay drops Belle with a straight right hand. Kay slams Belle’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kay slaps Belle in the chest. Kay fish hooks Belle. Belle kicks Kay in the gut. Kay whips Belle back first into the turnbuckles. Kay is distracted by Melina.

Kay with an open hand chop. Kay transitions into a corner mount. Kay hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kay talks smack to Melina. Belle rolls Kay over for a two count. Kay drops Belle with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Kay pulls Melina into the ring. Kay goes for The Cradle PileDriver, but Belle gets in the way. Belle hits The PK. Belle kicks Kay in the ribs. Belle transitions into a ground and pound attack. Melina tags herself in. Melina slams Kay’s head on the canvas. Melina sends Kay to the corner. Melina with rapid fire haymakers.

Belle applies a sleeper hold behind the referee’s back. Melina with a running shoulder block. Melina and Belle are cutting the ring in half. Belle with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Belle follows that with an Implant DDT for a two count. Belle applies a rear chin lock. Belle tags in Melina. Kay avoids The Running Boot. ODB and Belle are tagged in. ODB with two shoulder tackles. ODB with a Fallaway Slam. ODB plays to the crowd. ODB levels Belle with a Body Avalanche. ODB hits The Bronco Buster. ODB rolls Belle over for a two count. Kay starts brawling with Melina. Kay connects with The AK-47. ODB plants Belle with The BAM! to pickup the victory.

Winner: Allysin Kay & ODB via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Colt Cabana (c) vs. Aron Stevens w/The Question Mark? vs. Ricky Starks in a Triple Threat Match For The NWA National Championship

Starks immediately runs after Stevens. Cabana and Starks are double teaming Stevens. Stereo Bionic Elbows. Starks is raining down haymakers. Cabana with a jack knife cover for a two count. Cabana blocks a boot from Stevens. Starks with a running dropkick. Cabana rolls Starks over for a two count. Stevens hides behind the christmas tree. Chain grappling exchange. Cabana with a snap mare takeover. Test Of Strength. Starks applies a knee bar. Cabana pins Starks shoulders to the mat. Cabana applies a side headlock. Cabana drops Starks with a shoulder tackle. Starks with a double leapfrog. Starks drops Cabana with a shoulder tackle.

Starks dives over Cabana. Starks with a Flying Crossbody Block. Stevens strikes a karate pose. Double Gut Punch. Starks kicks Stevens in the chest. Cabana and Starks is lighting up Stevens chest. Cabana dumps Starks out of the ring. Stevens reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana. Cabana side steps Starks into the turnbuckles. Cabana with a Back Body Drop. The referee is distracted by The Question Mark? Stevens delivers the low blow. Stevens hits The Discus Lariat for a two count. Stevens with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Stevens with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Stevens follows that with The Elbow Of Disdain.

Stevens repeatedly stomps on Cabana’s chest. Stevens is mauling Starks in the corner. Stevens with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Stevens HeadButts Starks. Stevens with a double knee drop. Stevens knocks Cabana off the ring apron. Starks with an inside cradle for a two count. Stevens with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Cabana is throwing haymakers at Stevens. Cabana with a shoulder block. Stevens dumps Cabana out of the ring. Starks is trying to build momentum. Starks hits The SlingBlade. Cabana and Starks with an Atomic Drop/Inverted Atomic Drop Combination. Cabana lands The Flying Asshole. Cabana clotheslines Stevens. Starks with a Clothesline/Senton Splash Combination for a two count.

Cabana negates The Tornado DDT. Starks locks in The Octopus Stretch. Cabana with a Hip Toss. Cabana locks in The Billy Goat’s Curse. Starks grabs the bottom rope to force the break. Rollup Exchange. Cabana with a high elbow smash. Starks grapples around Cabana. Starks with a back slide cover for a two count. Cabana with clubbing elbow smashes. Starks hits The Tornado DDT. Cabana drops Starks with a straight right hand. Cabana connects with The SuperMan. Mark nails Cabana with The Mongrovian Spike. Starks Spears Cabana. Stevens dumps Starks out of the ring. Stevens goes on to steal the victory.

Winner: New NWA National Champion, Aron Stevens via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Nick Aldis (c) vs. James Storm in a Two Out Of Three Falls Match For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Referee For Fall 1: Brian Hebner

Referee For Fall 2: Tim Storm

Referee For Fall 3 Will Be Decided By A Coin Flip

Fall One

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Storm applies a hammerlock. Aldis reverses the hold. Storm transitions into a side headlock. Aldis reverses the hold. Aldis drops Storm with a shoulder tackle. Storm with a double leg takedown. Storm with two side headlock takeovers. Aldis answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a standoff in the center of the ring. Kamille arrives. Aldis tells Kamille to go to the backstage area. Storm delivers The Last Call SuperKick to score the first pinfall of the match.

Fall Two

Storm repeatedly stomps on Aldis chest. Aldis regroups on the outside. Storm blasts Aldis with a knife edge chop. Storm whips Aldis into the steel ring steps. Storm and Aldis starts brawling in the crowd. Storm with a running haymaker. Storm slams Aldis head on the podium. Storm with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Storm struts around the ring. Aldis gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Storm dumps Aldis out of the ring. Aldis whips Storm into the christmas tree.

Storm with an eye poke. Storm slams Aldis head on the announce table. Storm with rapid fire haymakers. Storm nails Aldis with a baseball slide dropkick. Storm rolls Aldis back into the ring. Storm hammers down on the left elbow of Aldis. Storm applies a deep leg lock. Storm works on the left knee of Aldis. Storm with the cover for a two count. Storm with a snap mare takeover. Storm goes for a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike, but Aldis counters with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex.

Aldis with two running clotheslines. Storm kicks Aldis in the gut. Storm hits The Eye Of The Storm for a two count. Storm is displaying his frustration. Storm grabs a steel chair. Tim Storm admonishes James Storm. Aldis ducks a clothesline from Storm. Aldis with a backslide cover for a two count. Aldis connects with the small package to tie things up. Aldis and Storm are trading back and forth shots.

Fall Three

Brian Hebner will be the official for the final bout. Rockers Punches. Aldis hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Storm decks Aldis with a JawBreaker. Storm ducks a clothesline from Aldis. Storm with The BackStabber for a two count. Storm with a straight right hand. Aldis launches Storm over the top rope. Storm with an Apron Enzuigiri. Aldis gets Storm perched on the top turnbuckle. Aldis with The SuperPlex for a two count. Aldis with two haymakers. Aldis goes for another SuperPlex, but Storm blocks it.

Storm with Three HeadButts. Storm lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Storm hits The CodeBreaker. Aldis negates The Last Call SupperKick. Aldis goes for The Kings Lynn CloverLeaf, but Storm rolls him over for a two count. Storm with a double leg takedown. Storm applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Aldis reverses the hold. Storm thrust kicks the midsection of Aldis. Aldis catches Storm in mid-air. Aldis nails Storm with The TombStone PileDriver. Aldis follows that with a Flying Elbow Drop for a two count.

Aldis drops Storm with a knife edge chop. Storm kicks Aldis in the chest. Aldis inadvertently clotheslines the referee. Aldis with The DDT. Tim Storm checks on Brian Hebner. Storm slaps Aldis in the face. Aldis goes for a sunset flip, but Storm rolls him over for a two count. Aldis goes for a Running PowerSlam, but Storm lands back on his feet. Storm connects with The Last Call SuperKick. Aldis removes the top turnbuckle pad. Aldis sends Storm face first into the exposed steel. Aldis makes Storm pass out to The Kings Lynn.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis (2-1) via Pinfall and Submission