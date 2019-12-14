WWE’s new home in the UK BT Sport launches no-contract monthly pass

Once January 2020 kicks in, WWE programming will be moving to BT Sport in the United Kingdom, leaving Sky Sports without WWE shows for the first time in over three decades.

WWE’s relationship with Sky came to a screeching halt this year as WWE opted to go with their rival, a rival which has millions of less subscribers getting the service. WWE did not disclose how much BT Sport paid for their exclusive agreement.

But now, BT Sport is making access to their service even easier with a new no-contract monthly pass which is available on apps and online as well. For just £25 per month, the BT Sport Monthly Pass will include WWE shows as well as Premier League, UEFA Europa League, rugby, boxing, and other sports.

The BT Sport app is available on Apple/Android mobile devices, online via btsport.com, and on Sony PlayStation 4, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and Chromecast.