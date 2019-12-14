Wardlow
Real Name: Michael Austin Wardlow
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 249 lbs.
Date of Birth: March 10, 1988
From: Cleveland, Ohio
Pro Debut: 2014
Trained By: American Revolution Wrestling
Finishing Move: F-10
Biography
– Wardlow has a background in boxing & jujutsu. He is also an avid weight-lifter.
– March 15, 2014, Wardlow made his debut for ARW & was defeated by Nickie Valentino.
– April 11, 2015, Wardlow won the IWC Ric Flair Invitational Battle Royal.
– July 23, 2016, Wardlow defeated Robbie E in IWC.
– December 10th, Wardlow defeated RJ City for the vacant IWC Championship.
– January 21, 2017, Wardlow defended rje IWC title against T-Rex & Shane Taylor in separate matches the same night.
– March 11th, Wardlow defended the IWC title against DJ Z.
– October 14th, Wardlow defended the IWC title against Punisher Martinez.
– December 9th, Wardlow lost the IWC title to Andrew Palace.
– March 17, 2018, Wardlow defeated Andrew Palace for the IWC title.
– August 11th, Wardlow lost the IWC title to Jack Pollock.
– December 8th, Wardlow defeated Jack Pollock in a Best Two Out of Three Falls for the IWC title.
– January 19, 2019, Wardlow defended the IWC title Dylan Bostic.
– February 16th, Wardlow defended the IWC title against Bulk Nasty.
– March 15th, Wardlow defeated Moose at WW 4.
– March 16th, Wardlow defeated John McChesney for the IWC Super Indy title.
– April 13th, Wardlow defended the IWC Super Indy title against John McChesney.
– May 12th, Wardlow & Austin Aries challenged Brian Cage for the WW Title.
– June 15th, Wardlow wrestled 4 matches in 1 event and won the IWC Super Indy title tournament but lost the IWC title to Jaxon Argos.
– July 27th, Wardlow won the vacant Revenge Pro Championship in a Gauntlet Match.
– August 2nd, Wardlow won the NEW Battle Royal.
– August 8th, Wardlow lost the IWC Super Indy title to Josh Alexander in a Steel Cage.
– September 21st, Wardlow lost the Revenge Pro Championship to Pretty Boy Smooth.
– November 13th, Wardlow made his debut for AEW by attacking Cody. He would align himself with MJF as his bodyguard.