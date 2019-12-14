Wardlow

Real Name: Michael Austin Wardlow

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 249 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 10, 1988

From: Cleveland, Ohio

Pro Debut: 2014

Trained By: American Revolution Wrestling

Finishing Move: F-10

Biography

– Wardlow has a background in boxing & jujutsu. He is also an avid weight-lifter.

– March 15, 2014, Wardlow made his debut for ARW & was defeated by Nickie Valentino.

– April 11, 2015, Wardlow won the IWC Ric Flair Invitational Battle Royal.

– July 23, 2016, Wardlow defeated Robbie E in IWC.

– December 10th, Wardlow defeated RJ City for the vacant IWC Championship.

– January 21, 2017, Wardlow defended rje IWC title against T-Rex & Shane Taylor in separate matches the same night.

– March 11th, Wardlow defended the IWC title against DJ Z.

– October 14th, Wardlow defended the IWC title against Punisher Martinez.

– December 9th, Wardlow lost the IWC title to Andrew Palace.

– March 17, 2018, Wardlow defeated Andrew Palace for the IWC title.

– August 11th, Wardlow lost the IWC title to Jack Pollock.

– December 8th, Wardlow defeated Jack Pollock in a Best Two Out of Three Falls for the IWC title.

– January 19, 2019, Wardlow defended the IWC title Dylan Bostic.

– February 16th, Wardlow defended the IWC title against Bulk Nasty.

– March 15th, Wardlow defeated Moose at WW 4.

– March 16th, Wardlow defeated John McChesney for the IWC Super Indy title.

– April 13th, Wardlow defended the IWC Super Indy title against John McChesney.

– May 12th, Wardlow & Austin Aries challenged Brian Cage for the WW Title.

– June 15th, Wardlow wrestled 4 matches in 1 event and won the IWC Super Indy title tournament but lost the IWC title to Jaxon Argos.

– July 27th, Wardlow won the vacant Revenge Pro Championship in a Gauntlet Match.

– August 2nd, Wardlow won the NEW Battle Royal.

– August 8th, Wardlow lost the IWC Super Indy title to Josh Alexander in a Steel Cage.

– September 21st, Wardlow lost the Revenge Pro Championship to Pretty Boy Smooth.

– November 13th, Wardlow made his debut for AEW by attacking Cody. He would align himself with MJF as his bodyguard.