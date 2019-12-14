Video: Marty Scurll appears on NWA PPV

The former ROH star made a surprise appearance at Saturday’s NWA Into The Fire pay-per-view from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia that aired on FITE.tv.

He did so after Nick Aldis defeated James Storm in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match by winning 2 falls to 1 to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Title. The angle happened when the lights went out then back on with Scrull coming out to confront Aldis.

This appeared to tease a feud between the two stars at likely the next pay-per-view event for the NWA. The show is slated to take place on Friday, January 24th, 2020.

The name, location, and date has yet to be announced as of this writing.