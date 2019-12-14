Boa

Real Name: Yanbo Wang

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 245 lbs.

Date of Birth: ?

From: Beijing, China

Pro Debut: July 8, 2017

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Biography

– Boa has a purple Belt jn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

– Boa was named 2016 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu China Open Gi/No-Gi champion.

– Boa represented China at the 2013 ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championships.

– Boa signed with the WWE in 2016.

– Boa debuted in a tag team match with No Way Jose defeating Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler.

– July 22, 2017, Boa & the Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Brennan Williams & the Ealy Brothers (Uriel & Gabriel).

– November 3rd, Boa & Oney Lorcan defeated Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli.

– January 5, 2018, Boa defeated Kona Reeves.

– January 6th, Boa defeated Marcel Barthel.

– May 10th, Boa & Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) defeated Chad Lail & Forgotten Sons (Blake & Cutler).

– September 27th, Boa defeated Cezar Bononi.

– May 23, 2019, Boa defeated Brendan Vink.

– October 3rd, Boa defeated Rocky.

– October 18th, Boa, Jeet Rama & Raul Mendoza defeated Dexter Lumis, Ridge Holland & Rocky.