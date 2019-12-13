Rusev Gives His Thoughts On Fans Who Chant “Rusev Day”

During an interview with comicbook.com, Rusev talked about fans that continue to chant “Rusev Day”. Here’s what he had to say:

I feel like it’s real, man. I think it’s organic. After the first Rusev Day run, we did great, and all of a sudden, there was nothing for it for one reason or another. But, and then after that was done, I wanted to kill Rusev Day forever. I wanted to be done, I hate like repeating stuff, right? But at the same time, now the people have embraced it so well that, I mean, I can’t fight it.

If that’s what they want, of course I’m gonna give ’em what they want, because I care what they think,” he continued. “And I want them to be happy every time when they see me. When I leave, I want ’em to be like ‘Man, Rusev, Rusev Day.’ So yeah, we’re full on running with it. And I love seeing it, I love all the fan support, and it’s just amazing to see that something can be gone for so long. And with peoples’ love and appreciation they bring it back. And now it’s running wild, brother.