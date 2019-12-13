12/13/19 WWE 205 Live Results

Dec 13, 2019 - by Michael Riba

The show opens with a video recap of Angel Garza defeating Lio Rush to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship on this past Wednesday’s NXT. The opening credits roll. Aiden English and Tom Phillips are on commentary from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

1. Raul Mendoza defeated Ariya Daivari

A video hype package for 205 Live’s newest Superstar, Joaquin Wilde, airs.

2. Joaquin Wilde defeated James Tapia

Footage of Angel Garza proposing to his girlfriend after his victory on Wednesday night airs.

The next two episodes of 205 Live will be “Best of” episodes.

3. Tony Nese defeated Danny Burch

