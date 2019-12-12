Vickie Guerrero’s role with AEW (Dark Spoilers)

PWInsider reports that Vickie Guerrero made her first appearance for the company do guest commentary the YouTube show. The following was taped before and after AEW Dynamite:

* SCU defeated Private Party

* Kris Statlander defeated Bea Priestley

* The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy beat PAC, Jack Evans, and Angelico.

* Britt Baker defeated Machiko