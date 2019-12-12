Vickie Guerrero’s role with AEW (Dark Spoilers)

Dec 12, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

PWInsider reports that Vickie Guerrero made her first appearance for the company do guest commentary the YouTube show. The following was taped before and after AEW Dynamite:

* SCU defeated Private Party

* Kris Statlander defeated Bea Priestley

* The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy beat PAC, Jack Evans, and Angelico.

* Britt Baker defeated Machiko

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Stephanie McMahon

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal