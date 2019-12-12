Jungle Boy
Real Name: Jack Perry
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 150 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 5, 1997
From: Los Angeles, California
Pro Debut: 2009
Trained By: Santino Marella & Joey Janela
Finishing Move: Canadian Destroyer
Biography
– Jungle Boy went by Johnny Drake & Nate Coy early in his career; he is also the son of actor Luke Perry.
– November 20, 2015, Nate Coy competed in the UEW West Coast Cruiser Cup ’15.
– August 12, 2016, Coy competed in the SCWA Resurexxion Rumble.
– November 20th, Coy won the UEW West Coast Cruiser Cup ’16.
– May 6, 2017, Coy competed in the APW 30-Man Battle Royal.
– November 18th, Coy competed in the APW/GRPW Young Lions Cup ’17.
– March 10, 2018, Jungle Boy & El Prostipirugolfo defeated the Border Patrol (Colt Stevens & JR Kratos) for the PWR Tag Team titles.
– August 17th, Nate Coy wins the vacant APW Junior Heavyweight title in a 4-Way against Marcus Lewis, Steven Tresario & Manny Faberino.
– September 21st, Coy defended the APW Junior title against Steven Tresario.
– November 2nd, Coy defends the APW Junior title against Jake Atlas.
– February 1, 2019, Coy defends the APW Junior title in a 3-Way against Marcus Lewis & Jake Atlas.
– April 27th, Jungle Boy defends the APW Junior title against Bryan Alvarez.
– May 10th, Jungle Boy defeated Puma King.
– May 25th, Jungle Boy competed in the AEW 21-Man Casino Battle Royale.
– June 15th, Jungle Boy loses the APW Junior title to Jake Atlas.
– June 29th, Jungle Boy, MJF & Jimmy Havoc lose a 4-Way to Hangman Page.
– July 5th, Jungle Boy competed in the APW/PWR King of the Indies ’19.
– July 13th, Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) & the Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) lose to the Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) at AEW: Fight for the Fallen.
– August 31st, Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt, Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) lose at AEW All Out to SCU (Kazarian, Scorpio Sky & Christopher Daniels).
– September 20th, Jungle Boy competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’19.
– October 16th, Jurassic Express (Stunt & Jungle Boy) lose to the Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr) at AEW Dynamite #3.
– November 13th, Jurassic Express lose to the Dark Order at AEW Dynamite #7.
– November 20th, Jungle Boy competed in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal.
– November 27th, Jurassic Express lose to Proud-N-Powerful (Ortiz & Santana) at AEW Dark #9.