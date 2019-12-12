Hikaru Shida

Real Name: Hikaru Shida

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 126 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 11, 1988

From: Kanagawa, Prefecture

Pro Debut: July 20, 2008

Trained By: Emi Sakura

Finishing Move: Three Count (Shining Wizard)

Biography

– Shida practiced judo and kendo as a child, reaching third-dan in the latter.

– Shida is a former actress and has starred in 7 films & various Television shows and specials.

– 2008, While filming the movie Three Count (which is set in the professional wrestling world), Shida trained under Emi Sakura in the Ice Ribbon Dojo. After filming Shida decided to focus on being a professional wrestler and stayed at the promotion from 2008 – 2014.

– November 23, 2009, Shida won a 16-Man Battle Royal.

– January 4, 2010, Shida competed in the Super Ice Cup 1 Tournament.

– December 23rd, Shida & Tsukasa Fujimoto won the International Ribbon Tag Team titles.

– December 25th, 2011, Shida defeated Tsukasa Fujimoto for the ICEx60 title.

– December 28th, Shida & Maki Narumiya defeat Emi Sakura & Tsukushi for the International Ribbon Tag Team titles.

– June 9, 2012, Shida & Fujimoto defeated Aki Kambayashi & Mia Yim for the REINA X Tag Team titles.

– July 28th, Shida competed in the JRIBBON Tournament.

– September 23rd, Shida loses the ICEx60 title to Mio Shirai.

– November 25th, Shida & Fujimoto win both the International Ribbon & REINA X Tag Team titles from Kurumi & Tsukushi.

– November 28th, they lose the titles to Hailey Hatred & Hamuko.

– April 24, 2013, Shida & Aja Kong win the OZ Academy Tag Team titles.

– May 15th, Shida competed in the Catch the WAVE tournament.

– May 24th, Shida & Fujimoto win the International Ribbon & REINA X Tag Team titles back.

– June 15th, Shida & Yumi Ohka win the WAVE Tag Team titles.

– August 11th, Shida & Aja Kong lose the OZ Academy Tag Team titles.

– August 15th, Shida & Ohka lose the WAVE Tag Team titles.

– September 7th, Shida competed in the Dual Shock WAVE ’13.

– December 30th, Shida competed in the WAVE 77-Man Royal Rumble.

– June 27, 2014, Shida won the Catch the WAVE ’14 Tournament.

– August 24th, Shida defeated Yumi Ohka for the Regina Di WAVE title.

– October 4th, Shida won the RCW Women’s title in a 3-Way.

– February 7, 2015, Shida lost the RCW Women’s title to Leah Owens.

– February 11th, Shida lost the Regina Di WAVE title to Ayako Hamada.

– February 25th, Shida & Syuri won the REINA Tag Team titles.

– June 13th, they lose the REINA Tag team titles to Makoto & Rina Yamashita.

– July 20th, Shida competed in the Catch the WAVE ’15.

– May 10, 2016, Shida competed in the Catch the WAVE ’16.

– November 23rd, Shida & Syuri won the Sendai Girls Tag Team titles.

– May 5, 2017, Shida competed in the 5th Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.

– June 25th, Shida & Syuri lose the OZ Academy Tag Team titles to AKINO & Kaho Kobayashi.

– July 15th, Shida & Syuri lose the Sendai Girls Tag Team titles to Cassandra Miyagi & DASH Chisako.

March 23, 2018, Shida competed in the Catch the WAVE ’18.

– June 3rd, Shida defeated Yoshiko for the OZ Academy Openweight title.

– April 14, 2019, Shida loses the OZ Academy Openweight title to Mayumi Ozaki.

– May 1st, Shida competed in the 7th Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.

– May 5th, Shida competed in the Catch the WAVE ’19 Tournament.

– May 25th, Shida, Riho & Ryo Mizunami defeated Aja Kong, Emi Sakura & Yuka Sakazaki at AEW Double or Nothing.

– August 31st, Shida lost to Riho at AEW All Out.

– October 30th, Shida defeated Shanna on AEW Dynamite #5.

– November 6th, Shida defeated Big Swole on AEW Dark #6.

– November 20th, Shida defeated Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite #8.

– November 27th, Shida & Kris Statlander lost to Bea Priestley & Emi Sakura on AEW Dynamite #9.

– December 4th, Shida lost to Kris Statlander on AEW Dynamite #10.