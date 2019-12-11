WWE backstage and Total Divas Season 9 Finale Both Dip in the Ratings

Per Showbuzz Daily, last night’s edition of WWE Backstage on FS1, which featured an appearance by former WWE Superstar CM Punk, had a slight drop in viewership this week. The show pulled in 127,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s 138,000 viewers.

The show had a 0.06 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. That’s also down from last week’s 0.08 rating in the same key demo. The show ranked No. 128 for the Cable Top 150 rankings for the day in the key demographic.

The viewership was still higher than the Nov. 26 episode, which also did not feature Punk, and pulled in 121,000 viewers and a 0.5 rating. For comparison, the official debut of CM Punk on WWE Backstage drew 180,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the key demographic.

Meanwhile, the Season 9 finale for Total Divas on Tuesday night averaged 229,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demo. That was down from the previous week episode’s 247,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the same demographic.