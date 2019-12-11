Updated Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Card

Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Hard to Kill following tonight’s episode of Impact. You can see the updated lineup for the show below. It takes place on January 12th in Dallas, Texas.

* IMPACT World Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard

* IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey

* IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards