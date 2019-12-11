Timothy Thatcher
Real Name: Timothy Moura
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 228 lbs.
Date of Birth: March 17, 1983
From: Sacramento, California
Pro Debut: 2005
Trained By: SPW Training Academy & APW Bootcamp
Finishing Move: Fujiwara Armbar
Biography
– April 30, 2006, Honor Society (Thatcher & Drake Frost) won the SPW Tag Team titles.
– August 11th, Thatcher competed in the 1st Annual UEW West Coast Cruiser Cup.
– December 10th, Thatcher won the SPW Extreme title.
– November 17th, Thatcher competed in the CCW Golden State Rumble.
– February 2, 2008, Thatcher defeated Mr. Frost for the SPW Punkslam title.
– May 17th, Thatcher won the CCW Westside Title in a 3-Way.
– January 3, 2009, Thatcher won the APW Worldwide Internet title by defeating Jeckles the Jester.
– November 15th, Thatcher won the SPW Championship by defeating Sir Samurai.
– March 14, 2010, Thatcher won the PWB Championship by defeating Funny Bone.
– November 13th, Thatcher competed in the APW 19-Man Rumble.
– September 3, 2011, Thatcher won the APW Universal title by defeating Jeckles.
– September 14, 2012, Thatcher competed in the AMBITION 3 Tournament.
– January 18, 2014, Thatcher & Oliver John won a tournament for the vacant WCA Golden State Tag Team titles.
– June 29th, Thatcher competed in the PWB Warriors Way ’14 Tournament.
– February 28, 2015, Thatcher competed in the wXw Four Nations Cup.
– March 6th, Thatcher competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’15.
– March 7th, Thatcher competed in the AMBITION 6 Tournament
– March 28th, Thatcher competed in King of Indies ’15.
– July 10th, Thatcher won the EVOLVE title by defeating Drew Gulak.
July 11th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Chris Hero.
– August 15th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Zack Sabre Jr.
– August 29th, Thatcher competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’15.
– October 18th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Trevor Lee.
– November 6th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Johnny Gargano.
– November 7th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Drew Galloway.
– December 11th, Thatcher competed in the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’15.
– March 12, 2016, Thatcher competed in the AMBITION 7 Tournament.
– March 19th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Matt Riddle.
– March 20th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Caleb Konley.
– April 2nd, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Sami Callihan.
– June 11th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Tracy Williams.
– July 10th, Thatcher competed in the CWFH Red Carpet Rumble.
– July 16th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Marty Scurll.
– July 17th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against TJP.
– October 15th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Ethan Page.
– January 28, 2017, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Jeff Cobb.
– March 11th, Thatcher competed in the AMBITION 8 Tournament.
– October 8th, Ringkampf (Thatcher & WALTER) won the vacant wXw Tag Team titles.
– November 25th, Thatcher defeated Miso Mijatovic for the SUN God of Sun title.
– March 10, 2018, Thatcher won the AMBITION 9 Tournament.
– June 6th, Thatcher competed in the APW/PWR King of Indies ’18.
– September 15th, Thatcher competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’18.
– June 5, 2019, Thatcher competed in the APW/PWR King of Indies ’19.
– August 3rd, Thatcher won the wXw 30-Man Shortcut to the Top match.
– August 8th, Thatcher competed in the AMBITION 11 Tournament.
– September 7th, Thatcher defeated Douglas James on MLW Fusion #77.
– October 5th, Thatcher won the wXw Unified title by defeating Bobby Gunns.
– November 2nd, Thatcher lost to Tom Lawlor at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight.
– December 5th, Thatcher competed in the MLW Opera Cup ’19.
– In February 2020, Thatcher signed with WWE, and reported the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
– With the Covid-19 pandemic stranding Pete Dunne in the UK, Thatcher replaced him as Matt Riddle’s NXT Tag Team Championship partner
– On April 15, Riddle & Thatcher defeated The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong) to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles