Timothy Thatcher

Real Name: Timothy Moura

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 228 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 17, 1983

From: Sacramento, California

Pro Debut: 2005

Trained By: SPW Training Academy & APW Bootcamp

Finishing Move: Fujiwara Armbar

Biography

– April 30, 2006, Honor Society (Thatcher & Drake Frost) won the SPW Tag Team titles.

– August 11th, Thatcher competed in the 1st Annual UEW West Coast Cruiser Cup.

– December 10th, Thatcher won the SPW Extreme title.

– November 17th, Thatcher competed in the CCW Golden State Rumble.

– February 2, 2008, Thatcher defeated Mr. Frost for the SPW Punkslam title.

– May 17th, Thatcher won the CCW Westside Title in a 3-Way.

– January 3, 2009, Thatcher won the APW Worldwide Internet title by defeating Jeckles the Jester.

– November 15th, Thatcher won the SPW Championship by defeating Sir Samurai.

– March 14, 2010, Thatcher won the PWB Championship by defeating Funny Bone.

– November 13th, Thatcher competed in the APW 19-Man Rumble.

– September 3, 2011, Thatcher won the APW Universal title by defeating Jeckles.

– September 14, 2012, Thatcher competed in the AMBITION 3 Tournament.

– January 18, 2014, Thatcher & Oliver John won a tournament for the vacant WCA Golden State Tag Team titles.

– June 29th, Thatcher competed in the PWB Warriors Way ’14 Tournament.

– February 28, 2015, Thatcher competed in the wXw Four Nations Cup.

– March 6th, Thatcher competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’15.

– March 7th, Thatcher competed in the AMBITION 6 Tournament

– March 28th, Thatcher competed in King of Indies ’15.

– July 10th, Thatcher won the EVOLVE title by defeating Drew Gulak.

July 11th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Chris Hero.

– August 15th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Zack Sabre Jr.

– August 29th, Thatcher competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’15.

– October 18th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Trevor Lee.

– November 6th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Johnny Gargano.

– November 7th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Drew Galloway.

– December 11th, Thatcher competed in the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’15.

– March 12, 2016, Thatcher competed in the AMBITION 7 Tournament.

– March 19th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Matt Riddle.

– March 20th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Caleb Konley.

– April 2nd, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Sami Callihan.

– June 11th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Tracy Williams.

– July 10th, Thatcher competed in the CWFH Red Carpet Rumble.

– July 16th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Marty Scurll.

– July 17th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against TJP.

– October 15th, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Ethan Page.

– January 28, 2017, Thatcher defended the EVOLVE title against Jeff Cobb.

– March 11th, Thatcher competed in the AMBITION 8 Tournament.

– October 8th, Ringkampf (Thatcher & WALTER) won the vacant wXw Tag Team titles.

– November 25th, Thatcher defeated Miso Mijatovic for the SUN God of Sun title.

– March 10, 2018, Thatcher won the AMBITION 9 Tournament.

– June 6th, Thatcher competed in the APW/PWR King of Indies ’18.

– September 15th, Thatcher competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’18.

– June 5, 2019, Thatcher competed in the APW/PWR King of Indies ’19.

– August 3rd, Thatcher won the wXw 30-Man Shortcut to the Top match.

– August 8th, Thatcher competed in the AMBITION 11 Tournament.

– September 7th, Thatcher defeated Douglas James on MLW Fusion #77.

– October 5th, Thatcher won the wXw Unified title by defeating Bobby Gunns.

– November 2nd, Thatcher lost to Tom Lawlor at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight.

– December 5th, Thatcher competed in the MLW Opera Cup ’19.

– In February 2020, Thatcher signed with WWE, and reported the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

– With the Covid-19 pandemic stranding Pete Dunne in the UK, Thatcher replaced him as Matt Riddle’s NXT Tag Team Championship partner

– On April 15, Riddle & Thatcher defeated The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong) to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles