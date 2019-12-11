The return date for Miz and Mrs. announced

Dec 11, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck
@mikethemiz & @marysemizanin are bringing you Season 2 of #MizAndMrs, premiering Jan. 29 at 10/9c after @wwenxt on @usa_network!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 11, 2019 at 8:16am PST
Post Category: News Tags: The Miz
