Stephanie Mcmahon Touts WWE’s Charitable Work This Year

Dec 11, 2019 - by James Walsh

Stephanie McMahon wrote the following on Twitter: “This year the @WWEUniverse helped raise $400K for @ConnorsCure and tonight at the Jimmy V Classic @XavierWoodsPhD presented that check to @TheVFoundation for pediatric cancer research and to help save kids’ lives.”

