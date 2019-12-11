Séptimo Dragón

Real Name: Luis Fernando Diosdado

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 163 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 9, 1993

From: Salamanca, Guanajuato, Mexico

Pro Debut: April 27, 2006

Trained By: Lemus, Mascara de Acero, Rey Muerte & Rey Latino.

Finishing Move: Corkscrew Plancha

Biography

– December 8, 2012, Septimo challenged for the DTU Alto Impacto title.

– March 26, 2013, Septimo challenged for the NWG Azteca Title.

– December 21, 2013, Septimo challenged for the DTU Alto Impacto title.

– May 18, 2014, Septimo Won the DTU Alto Impacto title in a 3-Way against Jinzo (c) & Drastik Boy.

– August 23, 2014, Septimo lost the DTU Alto Impacto title to Aeroboy.

– June 20, 2015, Septimo challenged Rich Swann for the FIP Championship.

– August 7, 2015, Septimo & Golden Magic lost to Angel Metalico & Zarco at the Crash.

– February 12, 2016, Septimo challenged for the Crash Junior title.

– August 13, 2016, Septimo challenged for the Crash Cruiserweight title.

– March 17, 2018, Septimo & Aeroboy challenged for the vacant the Crash Tag Team titles.

– June 16, 2018, Septimo, Bandido & Flamita lost to Willie Mack, Shane Strickland & ACH at the Crash.

– May 1, 2019, Septimo competed in the Battle of Naucalpan.

– May 19, 2019, Septimo won the vacant Voz title in a 3-Way against Rey Horus & Jack Evans.

– June 30, 2019, Septimo challenged Daga for the MLA Global title.

– September 7, 2019, Septimo & Magnus lost to LA Park & El Hijo de LA Park at MLW Fusion #78.

– November 2, 2019, Septimo, Gringo Loco & Puma King lost to Injustice (Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil) at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight.