Reby Hardy Takes Shot at WWE: Says They Always Rub Matt’s Debt In His Face

In a post on Twitter, Reby Hardy took aim that the WWE, whom she claims rubs her husband Matt’s ‘debt’ in his face whenever they can.

Her post was a reply to Matt’s post from yesterday, where he said he wanted to return to WWE because he didn’t want his 2010 exit to be the end of his run there.

She wrote: “Repaid your debt but they’ll still rub it in your face every chance they get 🙃 that’s ok, we don’t pretend the less than perfect sh*t never happened here.”