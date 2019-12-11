Snoop Strikes

Real Name: ?

Height: 5’3”

Weight: 143 Pounds

Date of Birth: ?

From: Largo, Florida

Pro Debut: April 11, 2015

Trained By: Jay Lethal

Finishing Move: Twisting Dropkick

Biography

– Snoop Strikes has used the ring name Kotto Brazil while in MLW.

– Snoop competed in various promotions in his first few years including: ACW, UPW, DWI, AMP, RIOT & FUW to name a few.

– His most notable tag team was Color Money w/ Troy Hollywood and also now a member of Injustice w/ Jordan Oliver & Myron Reed in MLW.

– April 11, 2015, Snoop competed in the 20-Man Royal Rumble at UPW: Danger Zone.

– March 1, 2016, Snoop defeated Slade Porter at RPW: Only the Strong Survive.

– October 8, 2016, Snoop competed in the ACW 30-Man Southern Stampede.

– June 25, 2017, Snoop competed in the TBPW Over the Top 20-Man Rumble.

– October 28, 2017, Snoop defeated Troy Hollywood for the ACW Cruiserweight title at ACW: Hallowreckoning.

– December 7, 2017, Snoop lost a Dark match to Serpentico at MLW Never Say Never.

– January 11, 2018, Kotto lost a Dark match to Rhett Giddins at MLW Zero Hour.

– January 27, 2018, Snoop competed in the PWK Kingdom Rumble.

– February 8, 2018, Kotto lost to Low Ki at MLW Road to the World Championship.

– March 8, 2018, Kotto lost to Seth Petruzelli at MLW Spring Break.

– May 3, 2018, Kotto lost to Rich Swann at MLW Intimidation Games.

– May 19, 2008, Snoop alongside Myron Reed & Trey Miguel lost a 4-Way to Darby Allin at EVOLVE 104.

– June 5, 2018, Snoop won the 30-Man Rumble at RPW: Uprising ’18.

– June 6, 2018, Snoop alongside Andre Fierce lose a 3-Way for the ACW Cruiserweight title to Samuel C at ACW: Proving Ground.

– June 7, 2018, Kotto defeated Vandal Ortagun at MLW Fusion #10.

– June 27, 2018, Snoop defeated Samuel C for the ACW Cruiserweight title.

– July 12, 2018, Kotto lost to Sami Callihan at MLW Fusion #17.

– July 19, 2018, Kotto defeated Myron Reed & competed in the 40-Man Battle Riot match at MLW Fusion – Battle Riot.

– August 8, 2018, Snoop won the ACW Proving Ground Tournament.

– September 6, 2018, Kotto, Barrington Hughes, John Hennigan, Shane Strickland & Tommy Dreamer defeated Jimmy Havoc, Sawyer Fulton, Sami Callihan, Abyss & Leon Scott in MLW War Games.

– October 4, 2018, the Smash N Dash Connection (Kotto & Barrington Hughes) defeated the Samoan Island Tribe (Lance Anoa’i & Samu) at MLW Fury Road.

– November 8, 2018, Kotto defeated Trey Miguel at MLW Fightland.

– December 13, 2018, Kotto defeated Vandal Ortagun at MLW Fusion #41.

– January 10, 2019, Snoop competed in the USWA Don Curtis Cup ’19.

– April 5, 2019, Kotto competed in the 39-Man Battle Riot at MLW Fusion #52 – Battle Riot II.

– June 1, 2019, Kotto lost to Richard Holliday at MLW Fusion #61.

– July 6, 2019, Kotto challenged Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW National Openweight title at MLW Fusion #65 – Kings of Colosseum.

– July 25, 2019, Injustice defeated Air Wolf, Zenshi & Gringo Loco at MLW Fusion #73.

– September 7, 2019, Injustice lost to Gringo Loco & Air Wolf at MLW Fusion #77.

– November 2, 2019, Injustice defeated Puma King, Septimo Dragon & Gringo Loco at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight.

– November 9, 2019, Injustice defeated Zenshi & Gringo Loco in a Elimination match at MLW Fusion #86 – Thanksgiving Special.

– December 5, 2019, Injustice lost to ACH & King Mo at MLW Opera Cup ’19.