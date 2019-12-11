CM Punk Fantasy Books Lana Angle – Lana Not a Fan

During last night’s edition of WWE Backstage, special correspondent CM Punk was on the show and he fantasy booked the ending of the Lana/Rusev/Bobby Lashley angle. Following Backstage, CM Punk commented on his ideas and tagged Lana over Twitter. However, Lana didn’t take kindly to Punk’s remarks, labeling them as “misogynistic.”

During the Backstage show on FS1, Punk stated that they have the blowoff match and go their separate ways. However, after that, she would get on Lashley’s nerves leading to another divorce between the two. A scorned Lana would then have a tag team go after the new buddy team of Rusev and Lashley leading to a match at WrestleMania with Lana in a shark cage above the ring. However, since the new tag team at WrestleMania is also sick of Lana, the losing team would be the ones would be the ones to get her. Punk stated if WWE was still doing shows in Saudi Arabia he had ideas for Lana in Saudi Arabia as well.

Following Backstage, Punk wrote on Twitter, “Loser keeps @LanaWWE match. Just booked you through mania, chica. You’re welcome. @RusevBUL #WWEBackstage”

Lana later replied, “I know you’ve been away from @WWE for several years. Perhaps moving forward, you will favor #WWE and @FS1 by refraining from misogynistic comments like “chica.” Thank you.” You can check out that exchange below.

Loser keeps @LanaWWE match. Just booked you through mania, chica. You’re welcome. @RusevBUL #WWEBackstage

9:51 PM – Dec 10, 2019

CJ “Lana” Perry

I know you’ve been away from @WWE for several years. Perhaps moving forward, you will favor #WWE and @FS1 by refraining from misogynistic comments like “chica.” Thank you. #WWEBackstage https://twitter.com/cmpunk/status/1204624676409892864 …