Brandi Rhodes to Deliver Keynote at NATPE Miami 2020

NATPE (National Association of Television Programming Executives) announced today that Brandi Rhodes, Chief Brand Officer of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), will give the keynote address to open the Brands x Content portion of NATPE Miami 2020 on January 22, 2020.

Please see the attached press release for more details. Those interested in registering for NATPE should visit https://www.natpe.com/miami/registration/.