WWE Raw Live Event Results – December 8, 2019 – Augusta, Georgia

Dec 10, 2019 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (No Contest)
-The Kabuki Warriors attacked Lynch and Flair, leading to the no contest.

2. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated The Kabuki Warriors

3. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy

4. The Street Profits defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

5. Humberto Carrillo and Kevin Owens defeated Andrade and Drew McIntyre (w/Zelina Vega)

6. WWE 24/7 Championship – Handicap Match
R-Truth (c) defeated The Singh Brothers

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Viking Raiders (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

8. Street Fight
Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan

