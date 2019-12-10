WWE Raw Live Event Results – December 8, 2019 – Augusta, Georgia

1. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (No Contest)

-The Kabuki Warriors attacked Lynch and Flair, leading to the no contest.

2. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated The Kabuki Warriors

3. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy

4. The Street Profits defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

5. Humberto Carrillo and Kevin Owens defeated Andrade and Drew McIntyre (w/Zelina Vega)

6. WWE 24/7 Championship – Handicap Match

R-Truth (c) defeated The Singh Brothers

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Viking Raiders (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

8. Street Fight

Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan