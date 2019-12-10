Two WWE superstars suspended for violation the Wellness Policy

WWE announced that it has suspended both Robert Roode and Primo Colon due to a violation of their Wellness Program. This is their first strike so both get a 30-day suspension.

The details behind their suspension haven’t been made public and it could be a number of things, not just because they popped for something illegal. Missing or refusing to undergo an unscheduled test is also considered a violation of the policy.

While Roode has been part of WWE television frequently, the same cannot be said for Primo Colon, who has not showed up on WWE TV for nearly two years. He along with his cousin are mostly working for WWC in Puerto Rico while still under contract to WWE.

Both are eligible to return in mid-January 2020.

The last time WWE suspended someone due to the Wellness Program was in 2016 and it was Paige with her second strike, getting a 60-day suspension.