Riho
Real Name: ?
Height: 5’1”
Weight: 93 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 4, 1997
From: Shinagawa, Tokyo (Japan)
Pro Debut: May 29, 2006
Trained By: Emi Sakura & Ice Ribbon Dojo
Finishing Move: Somato
Biography
– Riho is the sister of fellow wrestled Seina.
– Riho began training with her sister at 9 years old and upon debuting mainly wrestled matches with Emi Sakura, Seina & Hikari Minami.
– Riho spent most of her early career wrestling and training for Ice Ribbon.
– January 6, 2008, Riho competed in the NEO 30-Man Battle Royal.
– October 24, 2008, Riho & Yuki Sato defeated Masa Takanashi & Ryu Chokumo for the International Ribbon Tag Team titles.
– August 23, 2009, Riho competed in the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal title Battle Royal.
– November 28, 2009, Riho won the vacant Triangle Ribbon title by defeating Nanae Takahashi & Tsukasa Fujimoto in a 3-Way.
– December 31, 2009, Riho competed in the Super Ice Cup 1 Tournament.
– February 13, 2010, Riho defended the Triangle Ribbon title against Tsukasa Fujimoto & Makoto.
– March 28th, Riho won the Fuka Matsuri Battle Royal.
– April 3rd, Riho defeated Miyako Matsumoto for the ICEx60 title.
– April 17th, Riho lost the Triangle Ribbon title to Nanae Takahashi.
– May 3rd, Riho lost the ICEx60 title to Emi Sakura.
– June 13th, Riho, Kenny Omega & Mr. 6 defeated O.K. Revolution, Muscle Sakai & Mr. Strawberry for the DDT Nihonkai 6-Man Tag Team titles.
– June 25th, Riho, Mr. 6 & Great Kojika defended the DDT Nihonkai 6-Man Tag titles in a 3-Way and also won the Jiyugaoka 6-Man titles & UWA World Trios titles.
– August 21st, Riho competed in the Ice Ribbon Captain’s Fall Tournament.
– November 3rd, Riho, Mr. 6 & Great Kojika lose all 3 Tag team titles to Hikaru Sato, Michael Nakazawa & Tomomitsu Matsunaga.
– May 4, 2013, Riho & Antonio Honda won the Gatoh Move Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.
– May 3, 2014, Riho & Hikaru Sato competed in the Gatoh Move Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup ’14.
– August 9th, Riho won the Gatoh Move Gatonum Climax.
– November 2nd, Riho defeated Emi Sakura for the IWA Triple Crown title.
– November 17th, Riho competed in the Shinjuku Chijo Saidai Budokai Tournament.
– December 27th, Riho defended the IWA Triple Crown title against Emi Sakura.
– March 26, 2015, Riho defended the IWA Triple Crown title against Makoto.
– May 2nd, Riho competed in the 3rd Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.
– June 21st, Riho defended the IWA Triple Crown title against MIZUKI.
– August 13th, Riho defended the IWA Triple Crown title against Kotori.
– September 21st, Riho lost the IWA Triple Crown title to DJ Nira.
– March 24, 2016, Riho challenged Kaori Yoneyama for the IWA Triple Crown title.
– May 1st, Riho competed in the 4th, Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.
– June 22nd, Riho defeated Kaori Yoneyama for the IWA Triple Crown title.
– September 28th, Riho competed in the DDT Shinjuku Saidai Budokai ’16.
– November 19th, Riho loses the IWA Triple Crown title to Makoto.
– December 24th, Riho & Kotori defeated Aoi Kizuki & Sayaka Obihiro for the Asia Dream Tag Team titles.
– March 28, 2017, Riho & Kotori lose the Asia Dream Tag Team titles to Emi Sakura & Masahiro Takanashi.
– May 5th, Riho competed in the 5th Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.
– September 27th, Riho won a tournament for the vacant Super Asia Title.
– November 7th, Riho defended the Super Asia title against Emi Sakura.
– December 28th, Riho competed in the DDT Shinjuku Chijo Saidai ’17.
– March 31, 2018, Riho defended the Super Asia title against SAKI.
– April 28th, Riho competed in the 6th, Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.
– July 28th, Riho defended the Super Asia title against Aoi Kizuki.
– August 18th, Riho defended the Super Asia title against Makoto.
– October 26th, Riho defeated Jibzy (c), Emi Sakura & Alexis Lee in a 4-Way for the SPW Queen of Asia title.
– November 8th, Riho defended the Super Asia title against Natsumi Maki.
– December 11th, Riho & Makoto defeated Tropikawild (SAKI & Yuna Mizumori) for the Asia Dream Tag Team titles.
– January 4, 2019, Riho & Shoko Nakajima challenged Mizuki & Yuka Mizumori for the TJP TOKYO Princess Tag Team titles.
– March 22nd, Riho & Makoto lose the Asia Dream Tag Team titles to Tropikawild.
– May 1st, Riho & Hikaru Sato win the 7th Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.
– May 17th, Riho defends the SPW Queen of Asia title in a 3-Way against Crystal & Alexis Lee.
– June 4th, Riho defended the Super Asia title against Mei Suruga.
– June 29th, Riho defeated Nyla Rose & Yuka Sakazaki in a 3-Way at AEW Fyter Fest.
– August 8th, Riho won a 3-Way for the Stardom High Speed title by defeating Starlight Kid & Death Yama-san (c).
– August 31st, Riho defeated Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out.
– October 2nd, Riho defeated Nyla Rose to become the inaugural AEW Women’s Champion at AEW Dynamite #1.
– October 9th, Riho & Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestly & Emi Sakura at AEW Dynamite #2.
– November 4th, Riho & Starlight Kid competed in the Stardom Goddesses of Stardom Tag League 19.
– November 6th, Riho & Shanna lost to Emi Sakura & Jamie Hayter at AEW Dynamite #6.
– November 9th, Riho defended the AEW Women’s title against Emi Sakura at AEW Full Gear.
– November 13th, Riho & Britt Baker defeated Kris Statlander & Big Swole at AEW Dark #7.