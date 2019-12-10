Riho

Real Name: ?

Height: 5’1”

Weight: 93 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 4, 1997

From: Shinagawa, Tokyo (Japan)

Pro Debut: May 29, 2006

Trained By: Emi Sakura & Ice Ribbon Dojo

Finishing Move: Somato



Biography

– Riho is the sister of fellow wrestled Seina.

– Riho began training with her sister at 9 years old and upon debuting mainly wrestled matches with Emi Sakura, Seina & Hikari Minami.

– Riho spent most of her early career wrestling and training for Ice Ribbon.

– January 6, 2008, Riho competed in the NEO 30-Man Battle Royal.

– October 24, 2008, Riho & Yuki Sato defeated Masa Takanashi & Ryu Chokumo for the International Ribbon Tag Team titles.

– August 23, 2009, Riho competed in the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal title Battle Royal.

– November 28, 2009, Riho won the vacant Triangle Ribbon title by defeating Nanae Takahashi & Tsukasa Fujimoto in a 3-Way.

– December 31, 2009, Riho competed in the Super Ice Cup 1 Tournament.

– February 13, 2010, Riho defended the Triangle Ribbon title against Tsukasa Fujimoto & Makoto.

– March 28th, Riho won the Fuka Matsuri Battle Royal.

– April 3rd, Riho defeated Miyako Matsumoto for the ICEx60 title.

– April 17th, Riho lost the Triangle Ribbon title to Nanae Takahashi.

– May 3rd, Riho lost the ICEx60 title to Emi Sakura.

– June 13th, Riho, Kenny Omega & Mr. 6 defeated O.K. Revolution, Muscle Sakai & Mr. Strawberry for the DDT Nihonkai 6-Man Tag Team titles.

– June 25th, Riho, Mr. 6 & Great Kojika defended the DDT Nihonkai 6-Man Tag titles in a 3-Way and also won the Jiyugaoka 6-Man titles & UWA World Trios titles.

– August 21st, Riho competed in the Ice Ribbon Captain’s Fall Tournament.

– November 3rd, Riho, Mr. 6 & Great Kojika lose all 3 Tag team titles to Hikaru Sato, Michael Nakazawa & Tomomitsu Matsunaga.

– May 4, 2013, Riho & Antonio Honda won the Gatoh Move Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.

– May 3, 2014, Riho & Hikaru Sato competed in the Gatoh Move Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup ’14.

– August 9th, Riho won the Gatoh Move Gatonum Climax.

– November 2nd, Riho defeated Emi Sakura for the IWA Triple Crown title.

– November 17th, Riho competed in the Shinjuku Chijo Saidai Budokai Tournament.

– December 27th, Riho defended the IWA Triple Crown title against Emi Sakura.

– March 26, 2015, Riho defended the IWA Triple Crown title against Makoto.

– May 2nd, Riho competed in the 3rd Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.

– June 21st, Riho defended the IWA Triple Crown title against MIZUKI.

– August 13th, Riho defended the IWA Triple Crown title against Kotori.

– September 21st, Riho lost the IWA Triple Crown title to DJ Nira.

– March 24, 2016, Riho challenged Kaori Yoneyama for the IWA Triple Crown title.

– May 1st, Riho competed in the 4th, Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.

– June 22nd, Riho defeated Kaori Yoneyama for the IWA Triple Crown title.

– September 28th, Riho competed in the DDT Shinjuku Saidai Budokai ’16.

– November 19th, Riho loses the IWA Triple Crown title to Makoto.

– December 24th, Riho & Kotori defeated Aoi Kizuki & Sayaka Obihiro for the Asia Dream Tag Team titles.

– March 28, 2017, Riho & Kotori lose the Asia Dream Tag Team titles to Emi Sakura & Masahiro Takanashi.

– May 5th, Riho competed in the 5th Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.

– September 27th, Riho won a tournament for the vacant Super Asia Title.

– November 7th, Riho defended the Super Asia title against Emi Sakura.

– December 28th, Riho competed in the DDT Shinjuku Chijo Saidai ’17.

– March 31, 2018, Riho defended the Super Asia title against SAKI.

– April 28th, Riho competed in the 6th, Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.

– July 28th, Riho defended the Super Asia title against Aoi Kizuki.

– August 18th, Riho defended the Super Asia title against Makoto.

– October 26th, Riho defeated Jibzy (c), Emi Sakura & Alexis Lee in a 4-Way for the SPW Queen of Asia title.

– November 8th, Riho defended the Super Asia title against Natsumi Maki.

– December 11th, Riho & Makoto defeated Tropikawild (SAKI & Yuna Mizumori) for the Asia Dream Tag Team titles.

– January 4, 2019, Riho & Shoko Nakajima challenged Mizuki & Yuka Mizumori for the TJP TOKYO Princess Tag Team titles.

– March 22nd, Riho & Makoto lose the Asia Dream Tag Team titles to Tropikawild.

– May 1st, Riho & Hikaru Sato win the 7th Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.

– May 17th, Riho defends the SPW Queen of Asia title in a 3-Way against Crystal & Alexis Lee.

– June 4th, Riho defended the Super Asia title against Mei Suruga.

– June 29th, Riho defeated Nyla Rose & Yuka Sakazaki in a 3-Way at AEW Fyter Fest.

– August 8th, Riho won a 3-Way for the Stardom High Speed title by defeating Starlight Kid & Death Yama-san (c).

– August 31st, Riho defeated Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out.

– October 2nd, Riho defeated Nyla Rose to become the inaugural AEW Women’s Champion at AEW Dynamite #1.

– October 9th, Riho & Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestly & Emi Sakura at AEW Dynamite #2.

– November 4th, Riho & Starlight Kid competed in the Stardom Goddesses of Stardom Tag League 19.

– November 6th, Riho & Shanna lost to Emi Sakura & Jamie Hayter at AEW Dynamite #6.

– November 9th, Riho defended the AEW Women’s title against Emi Sakura at AEW Full Gear.

– November 13th, Riho & Britt Baker defeated Kris Statlander & Big Swole at AEW Dark #7.