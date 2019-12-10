Penelope Ford

Real Name: Olivia Hasler

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 119 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 14, 1992

From: Phoenix, Arizona

Pro Debut: December 14, 2014

Trained By: CZW Academy

Finishing Move: Superbad Cutter

Biography

– Ford is a former gymnast & cheerleader. Ford is engaged to fellow wrestler Kip Sabian.

– August 8, 2015, Ford & Takuma Iroha defeated Sumie Sakai & Brittany Blake at CZW Retribution.

– September 12th, Ford challenged Leva Bates for the WSU Spirit title.

– February 11, 2017, Blonde Ambition (Ford & Maria Manic) challenged the Fella Twins (Eddy McQueen & Rick Cataldo) for the WSU Tag Team titles.

– June 10th, Ford challenged Britt Baker for the IWC Women’s title.

– September 9th, Blonde Ambition challenged the Sinister Sweethearts (Brittany Blake & Samantha Heights) for the WSU Tag Team titles.

– September 16th, Ford challenged Brittany Blake for the Legacy Wrestling Women’s title.

– October 7th, Ford challenged Nikki Adams for the WOW Women’s title.

– October 21st, Ford competed in a 4-Way for the vacant JAPW Women’s title.

– December 30th, Ford challenged Tess Valentine for the Rogue Women Warriors title.

– January 20, 2018, Blonde Ambition defeated Dishonorable Impact (Chelsea Green & Taeler Hendrix) for the QOC Tag Team titles.

– January 28th, Ford competed in the WWR Revolutionary Rumble.

– February 10th, Ford competed in the CZW 30-Man Rumble.

– March 24th, Blonde Ambition defended the QOC Tag Team titles against Thick and Juicy (Willow Nightingale & Faye Jackson).

– April 14th, Janelope (Joey Janela & Penelope Ford) competed in the CHIKARA Tag World Grand Prix ’18.

– April 22nd, Ford challenged James Ellsworth for the Blitzkrieg Pro World Intergender title.

– April 27th, Now known as Ruthless Ambition, they challenged Las Sicarias (Ivelisse & Mercedes Martinez) for the SHINE Tag Team titles.

– May 12th, Ford competed in the MTW Making Towns Classic

– June 9th, Ruthless Ambition challenged Las Sicarias for the SHINE Tag Team titles.

– July 27th, Ruthless Ambition lose the QOC Tag Team titles to Thick and Juicy.

– October 19th, Ford competed in the NOVA Pro Sadie Hawkins Invitational Tournament.

– January 19, 2019, Ford & Hudson Envy lost a 3-Way for the QOC title against Diamante.

February 8th, Ford & Christina Marie challenged Scarlett Bordeaux in a 3-Way for the SAW Women’s title.

– March 1st, Ford challenged Hyan for the HMW Sabotage title.

– March 29th, Ford competed in the RISE of the Contenders Rumble.

– April 4th, Ford competed in a 4-Way for the vacant DWW Next Generation title.

– May 5th, Ford competed in the Battle Bowl Battle Royal.

– August 31st, Ford competed in the AEW Casino Battle Royale.

– October 2nd, Ford & Bea Priestley lost to Allie & Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Dark #1.

– October 23rd, Ford, Sadie Gibbs & Allie lose a 4-Way to Emi Sakura at AEW Dark #4.