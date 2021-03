NJPW “World Tag League 2019 – Day 17” Results – December 8, 2019 – Hiroshima, Japan

1. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata [4] defeated Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan [8]

2. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

Colt Cabana and Toru Yano [18] defeated Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale [12]

3. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

Mikey Nicholls and Jeff Cobb [16] defeated Terrible and Shingo Takagi [12]

4. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi [6] defeated Karl Fredericks and Hirooki Goto [6]

5. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki [18] defeated Yujiro Takahashi and KENTA [16]

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Tiger Mask IV, Jyushin Thunder Liger, and Kota Ibushi defeated Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and YOH

7. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii [22] defeated Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga [24]

8. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

David Finlay and Juice Robinson [26] defeated EVIL and SANADA

—

NJPW World Tag League 2019 Final Standings:

1. David Finlay and Juice Robinson ———- 26

2. EVIL and SANADA ————————– 26

3 Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga —————– 24

4. YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii ———– 22

5. Colt Cabana and Toru Yano —————- 18

5. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki ———– 18

5. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. —————- 18

8. Yujiro Takahashi and KENTA ————— 16

8. Mikey Nicholls and Jeff Cobb ————- 16

10. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale ———– 12

10. Terrible and Shingo Takagi ————– 12

12. Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe ———– 8

12. Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan —– 8

14. Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi ——– 6

14. Karl Fredericks and Hirooki Goto ——– 6

16. Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata ——– 4