Impact Wrestling “Motown Showdown 2019” Results – December 8, 2019 – Belleville, Michigan

1. Impact X-Division Championship Match

Ace Austin (c) defeated Dez

2. Larry D defeated Jamal King

3. The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera) defeated The Rascalz (Trey and Wentz)

4. N8 Mattson defeated Idris Abraham

5. Eddie Edwards defeated Madman Fulton (via disqualification)

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards defeated oVe (Jake Crist, Dave Crist, and Madman Fulton

7. Havok and Madison Rayne defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary

8. Michael Elgin defeated Brian Cage

9. Impact World Championship – Street Fight

Sami Callihan (c) defeated Rhino