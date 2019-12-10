Bayley Explains Why She Wanted To Turn Heel

Bayley recently opened up about her heel turn on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast. It was a long time coming and she wanted to do something different. It also doesn’t hurt that being a heel is a bit easier because sometimes it can be a task to get fans to rally for you.

“It’s been weird for me because I did the same thing for seven years, the same character, and built this fan base for so long. The whole (time), especially towards the end, I was like, ‘I just want to do something different.”

“I want to be bad, I want to be mean. It’ll be easier, I know exactly what I would do, how I would act, how I would talk.’ Then, I get here and I’m like ‘Uhhh, what the hell am I doing? Now what? “It’s all a learning process, but it’s fun. In my career, I want to be able to do everything and go through all the different avenues and the humps and waves. I don’t want to just stay on the same road the whole time.”

