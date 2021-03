12/9/19 WWE Raw Viewership

Live TV Ratings for #WWE #RAW are in: Hr 1 – 2.25

Hr 2 – 2.20

Hr 3 – 1.99 Avg – 2.15 million

(credit – showbuzzdaily) Most Watched on YT: Rey/AJ – 1.5 million

Divorce Court – 1.5 million

Seth/AOP attack KO – 642k pic.twitter.com/X8H5TvazZw — Kenton (@Kenton_la) December 10, 2019

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2019 Wrestling TV Viewership grid