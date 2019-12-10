12/10/19 AEW Dark Recap

Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez host the show from Champaign, Illinois and run down the card for tonight’s show.

—

Match #1 – Three-Way Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) vs. Jimmy Havoc

Havoc leaves the ring and looks for his staple gun, but Sky takes him down with a kick. Bates grabs Sky’s ankle as Avalon goes for an elbow drop, but she pulls Sky out of the ring and Avalon hits the mat. Havoc gets back into the ring as Sky slams Avalon into the corner. Havoc takes Sky into the corner with an arm-drag and then delivers a face-buster to Avalon. Havoc suplexes Sky into the corner and goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Havoc bites Sky and Avalon and smacks Sky across the face. Sky fights back, but Avalon and Havoc double team Sky and stomp him on the mat. Avalon delivers a forearm in the corner and Havoc follows with an uppercut. Avalon takes Havoc to the mat, but Sky drops him with a clothesline. Sky takes Havoc down with an elbow shot and then drops Avalon with a dropkick. Havoc comes back with an elbow and goes for a DDT, but Sky puts him on the apron. Havoc bites Sky’s hand and Avalon knocks Havoc to the floor. Sky throws Avalon to the floor and onto Havoc.

Sky connects with a suicide dive to take out Avalon and Havoc on the floor. Sky gets Havoc back into the ring, but Havoc delivers an uppercut. Havoc delivers a Michinoku Driver and goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Havoc grabs his staple gun, and Bates gets a book in the ring. Sky drops Havoc with a cutter, but Avalon tosses Sky to the floor. Avalon goes for the cover on Havoc, but Sky breaks it up. Sky tosses Havoc to the floor and drops Avalon with the TKO and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Scorpio Sky

—

The newest “Join the Dark Order” video is shown.

A video recap of Le Champion, Chris Jericho, introducing The Lexicon of Le Champion this past Wednesday is shown. Also, the aftermath of Jurassic Express interrupting and Jericho agreeing to a match against Jungle Boy on December 18th is shown.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) (w/Jungle Boy)

Lucha and Reynolds start the match, but Lucha growls at Reynolds and Reynolds tags in Silver. Lucha chops Silver to the mat and drops Reynolds again. Stunt tags in and kicks Silver in the face. Stunt delivers an elbow drop and knocks Reynolds to the floor. Stunt kicks Silver in the face and goes for the cover, but Silver kicks out. Stunt sends Silver to the floor, but Reynolds knocks him down in the ring. Silver drops Stunt with a kick and goes for the cover, but Stunt kicks out. Reynolds tags in and stomps Stunt into the corner. Reynolds slams Stunt to the mat and tags in Silver. Silver stomps on Stunt, but Stung fights back with a few shots. Silver kicks Stunt in the face and goes for the cover, but Stunt kicks out. Silver chokes Stunt over the ropes and Reynolds connects with a kick to the face. Silver goes for the cover, but Stunt kicks out. Silver slams Stunt into the corner, but Stunt comes back with elbow shots. Stunt drops Reynolds to the apron, but Silver picks him up. Reynolds tags in and delivers a cutter and goes for the cover, but Stunt kicks out.

Stunt comes back with a roll-up, but Reynolds kicks out. Stunt gets free of Reynolds and tags in Lucha. Lucha drops Silver with a kick, and does the same to Reynolds. Lucha drops Silver with a suplex and deliver a kick to both men. Lucha delivers a double choke slam and Stunt tags in. Lucha picks Reynolds up and Stunt drops Reynolds with a spinning cutter and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Jurassic Express

—

Lexi Nair gives an update on the AEW Women’s Division, including unranked Kris Statlander defeating number one ranked Hikaru Shida on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. A video recap of Nyla Rose attacking Shanna and a referee from this past Wednesday is shown. As a result, Rose has been suspended without pay for the rest of 2019. Finally, a fan agreeing to join Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong in the Nightmare Collective on Dynamite is shown.

A video for Big Swole airs. She shares her story about being diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease and almost passing away from it. She says she fights today not only for herself, but for her daughter and for anyone else who has been told that they cannot do what they want to do. Footage of Kenny Omega officially offering her an AEW contract is also shown.

Nair goes over the new women’s rankings. Kris Statlander is 5th, Britt Baker is 4th, Emi Sakura is 3rd, Nyla Rose is 2nd, and Hikaru Shida is still 1st.

—

Footage of Christopher Daniels in the trainer’s room airs. He is holding ice to his neck after taking another pile driver from Pentagon Jr. on Dynamite. Daniels says he is not alright and is furious. He says he knew he was coming back early, but he wasn’t in the right mindset to beat someone as good as Pentagon. He says he has to get in that mindset quickly.

A video promo for The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny airs. The Bunny talks about why they attacked Cody two weeks ago. Footage of Cody challenging MJF to a match is also shown. Tomorrow on Dynamite, The Butcher and The Blade will take on Cody and QT Marshall.

Footage of Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks defeating Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz on last week’s Dynamite is shown. Tomorrow, The Bucks and Santana and Ortiz will meet once more, this time in a Texas Street Fight.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford)

Sabian applies a wrist-lock, but Omega takes him to the mat. Omega applies a headlock and drops Sabian with a shoulder tackle. Omega trips Sabian a few times and delivers a few chops. Omega delivers a few forearms and delivers a low dropkick. Omega slams Sabian with a crusher and goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Omega slams Sabian into the corner and delivers a few chops. Omega delivers an elbow in the corner, but Sabian comes back with an enzuigiri. Omega chops Sabian to the floor and goes to run the ropes, but Ford gets on the apron. Sabian kicks Omega in the midsection and sends him to the floor with a hurricanrana. Ford drops Omega with a hurricanrana of her own and then Sabian takes him out with a suicide dive. Sabian tosses Omega back into the ring and delivers a springboard dropkick. Sabian goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Sabian clubs Omega across the back and chokes him over the ropes. Sabian slams Omega into the corner and drops him with a twisting neck-breaker. Sabian goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out.

Sabian delivers a few shots, but Omega fires back with some of his own. Omega delivers a knee strike and a clothesline. Omega delivers a few more shots an then delivers a senton slam. Omega connects with a moonsault and goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Sabian comes back with an enzuigiri and delivers a swinging DDT. Sabian goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Sabian sends Omega to the apron and rakes his eyes. Ford grabs Omega’s ankle as Sabian delivers a dropkick. Sabian comes off the ropes, but Omega counters with a power bomb. Omega delivers the V Trigger and goes for another, but Sabian gets behind the referee. Ford gets into the ring and spits her gum in Omega’s face. Sabian goes for the clothesline, but Omega ducks and Sabian almost hits Ford. Sabian kicks Omega, as does Ford behind the referee’s back. Sabian drops Omega with a reverse-rana and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Sabian goes for a knee strike, but Omega blocks it. Omega sends Sabian into the ropes and delivers the V Trigger.

Omega drops Sabian with a few snap German suplexes and then Ford gets into the ring. Omega tosses her into Sabian and then hits Sabian with another V Trigger. Omega delivers a Tiger Driver and goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Omega delivers another V Trigger and plants Sabian with the One-Winged Angel and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kenny Omega