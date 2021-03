Video: Becky Lynch Does an American Accent

Becky Lynch appeared on the Nickelodeon show Crashletes. It is a clip show with 2 regular hosts and one celebrity guest host, it used to be Rob Gronkowski, watching clips of athletes of all ages having epic fails in some way or another… Falling over, for the most part. It is funny. And, the the hosts get a lot of funny one liners remarking on the videos. In this one, Becky Lynch is dared to do an American accent while calling the clips.