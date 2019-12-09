Dolph Ziggler and Zack Ryder comment on yesterday’s WWE releases
Yesterday, WWE announced the releases of Luke Harper, Sin Cara, and The Ascension.
cheers to all of my brothers who moved on from New York, today! It was a pleasure sharing the ring with them. they love this sport, as all of us fans do & I know they will make exemplary additions to your show or locker room. Can’t wait to see what’s next
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) December 9, 2019
Gonna miss these brothers. @SinCaraWWE @LukeHarperWWE @KonnorWWE @ViktorRiseWWE pic.twitter.com/aSLVEyc6h4
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) December 8, 2019