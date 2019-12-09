Darby Allin

Real Name: Darby Allin

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 7, 1997

From: Seattle, Washington

Pro Debut: February 8, 2015

Trained By: Buddy Wayne

Finishing Move: the Coffin Drop

Biography

– Before wrestling Allin had appeared on videos shown on the show Ridiculousness and was on a episode of Sex Sent me to the ER. Allin was also intentionally homeless for 3 years.

– Allin used the moniker Darby Graves upon entry into the pro wrestling world.

– Early promotions Allin worked for included BCW, ECCW, WrestleSport, BWW, A1, AML REVOLVER, FIP, RONIN & most notably EVOLVE.

– September 11, 2016, Allin defeated Tony Nese at EVOLVE 69: Farewell to an Icon.

– October 15th, Allin defeated Anthony Henry at EVOLVE 70.

– January 27, 2017, Allin defeated Chris Dickinson at EVOLVE 76: A Hero’s Exit.

– March 31st, Allin defeated Ethan Page in a Anything Goes match at EVOLVE 81.

– June 30th, Allin & Matt Cross lost to reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) at DEFY5 Gigantic.

– August 4th, Allin competed in the Scenic City Invitational Tournament ’17.

– August 11th, Allin defeated Craig Mitchell at EVOLVE 90.

– August 12th, Allin defeated Timothy Thatcher at EVOLVE 91.

– September 17th, Allin won the Style Battle #7.

– September 23rd, Allin defeated DJ Z at EVOLVE 93.

– October 5th, Allin defeated Jason Cade at MLW One Shot.

– December 1st, Allin defeated Sammy Guevara at BLP: First of the Month.

– December 7th, Allin & Jimmy Havoc defeated John Hennigan & Shane Strickland in a No DQ match at MLW Never Say Never.

– December 9th, Allin defeated Austin Theory at EVOLVE 96.

– December 10th, Allin defeated Keith Lee & Tracy Williams in a 3-Way at EVOLVE 97.

– January 11, 2018, Allin defeated Sammy Guevara at MLW Zero Hour.

– February 8th, Allin defeated Sami Callihan in a Hardcore match at MLW Road to the Championship.

– February 17th, Allin defeated Jason Kincaid & Jarek 1-20 in a 3-Way at EVOLVE 100.

– March 8th, Allin lost a Fans Bring the Weapons match to Joey Janela at MLW Spring Break.

– June 23rd, Allin defeated WALTER at EVOLVE 106.

– August 4th, Allin defeated Austin Theory at EVOLVE 108.

– September 6th, Allin competed in the FIST King of SoCal Tournament ’18.

– September 15th, Allin competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’18.

– September 29th, Allin competed in the AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament ’18.

– December 8th, Allin defeated Jimmy Jacobs at AAW: Last Call.

– January 19, 2019, Allin defeated Fabian Aichner at EVOLVE 120.

– January 26th, Allin defeated Scorpio Sky at NEW Over the Top ’19.

– February 16th, Allin lost to Adam Cole at EVOLVE 122.

– March 8th, Allin defeated Shane Strickland at DEFY: Dragon Spirit.

– April 12th, Allin defeated Sammy Guevara at AAW Epic 2019: the 15th Anniversary Show.

– May 4th, Allin competed in the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament.

– May 5th, Allin defeated Joey Janela in a Guerrilla Warfare match at PWG: Mystery Vortex VI.

– June 15th, Allin defeated JT Dunn for the NEW Heavyweight title & won a 22-Man Battle Royal at NEW: Six Flags Slam Fest.

– June 29th, Allin vs. Cody ended in a 20 Minute Time Limit Draw at AEW: Fyter Fest.

– July 13th, Allin, Jimmy Havoc & Joey Janela lost to MJF, Shawn Spears & Sammy Guevara at AEW: Fight for the Fallen.

– August 31st, Allin alongside Joey Janela lost the Cracker Barrel Bash 3-Way to Jimmy Havoc at AEW: All Out.

– September 22nd, Allin won the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’19 Tournament.

– October 2nd, Allin defeated CIMA on AEW Dark #1.

– October 9th, Allin defeated Jimmy Havoc to become #1 Contender to the AEW Championship at AEW Dynamite #2.

– October 16th, Allin lost a Philadelphia Street Fight to Chris Jericho for the AEW Championship at Dynamite #3.

– October 23rd, Allin defeated Jack Evans & Jimmy Havoc in a Falls Count Anywhere 3-Way on AEW Dark #4.

– November 13th, Allin defeated Shawn Spears & Peter Avalon in a 3-Way at AEW Dynamite #7.

– November 20th, Allin lost to Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite #8.

– November 23rd, Allin & Matt Sydal lost to the Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr & Rey Fenix) at the Store Horsemen Podcast presents: Storecade.