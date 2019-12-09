Batista on HOF: “I don’t think it’s sunk in”

Batista has been officially confirmed for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class of inductees

Bautista confirmed the news to PEOPLE and noted that Vince McMahon called him personally.

“Vince [McMahon] called me personally to ask me, I was just … I wasn’t surprised, but I was pretty happy. It’s a good feeling, it’s a really great feeling.”

The former World Heavyweight Champion also noted that although he is no longer an active wrestler he will always be affiliated with WWE.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in,” he says. “And I was thinking about it because I mean, it seems like a long journey, but it also feels like yesterday when I started my career. And it also feels … because I’m still working so much, it doesn’t feel like an end of a journey.

And I said that at WrestleMania last year: It’s the end of my in-ring journey, but it’s not the end of my journey with the WWE. I will always be connected with them, I’ll always be affiliated with them, I hope that I will always have a good relationship with them. So it doesn’t really feel like an ending for me, it feels like, kind of, I’m right in the mix. … All I can say is it feels good, it’s just satisfying. I feel like I accomplished something. I feel like it was all worth it.”