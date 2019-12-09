Another name confirmed for WWE Hall of Fame induction

BREAKING: @DaveBautista and The #nWo (@HulkHogan @RealKevinNash @SCOTTHALLNWO & @TheRealXPac) are the first inductees in the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, as first reported by @people and @espn respectively! #WWEHOF https://t.co/8LrVsAKnWu

— WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2019