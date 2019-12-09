AEW Dynamite headed to Austin, TX in 2020

View this post on Instagram

AUSTIN, TX #AEWDynamite is coming!⁠ Wednesday, February 12th⁠ H.E.B Center at Cedar Park⁠ ⁠ Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec 13th & start at $20!⁠ Check www.AEWTIX.com for full ticket and pricing details⁠ AEW tickets make great holiday gifts