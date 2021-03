Steve Cutler

Real Name: Thomas Maclin

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 224 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 26, 1987

From: Rutherford, New Jersey

Pro Debut: 2012

Trained By: Danny Cage & Larry Sharpe

Finishing Move: Michinoku Driver #2

Biography

– Maclin served in the United States Marine Corps.

– March 9, 2013, Flexx Appeal (Maclin & Mike Spanos) won the vacant MFPW Tag Team titles in a 4-Way Gauntlet Match.

– August 3rd, Maclin defeated QT Marshall for the MFPW Championship.

– September 7th, Flexx Appeal lose the MFPW Tag Team titles to Bad News (Good News Hughes & Joe Gibson).

– November 16th, Maclin competed in the MFPW Turkey Slam Battle Royal ’13.

– August 23, 2014, Cutler defeated Sawyer Fulton at WWE NXT Live.

– April 11, 2015, Cutler defeated Chad Gable at WWE NXT Live.

– August 6th, Cutler defeated Angelo Dawkins at WWE NXT Live.

– August 28th, Cutler defeated Riddick Moss at WWE NXT Live.

– September 12th, Cutler defeated Alexander Wolfe at WWE NXT Live.

– September 24th, Cutler defeated Elias Samson at WWE NXT Live.

– January 14, 2016, Cutler defeated Alex Riley at WWE NXT Live.

– March 4th, Cutler defeated Josh Woods at WWE NXT Live.

– February 11, 2017, Cutler defeated Oney Lorcan at WWE NXT Live.

– June 24th, Cutler & Wesley Blake defeat Oney Lorcan & Danny Birch at WWE NXT Live.

– July 14th, Cutler & Blake defeat Fabian Aichner & Raul Mendoza at WWE NXT Live.

– November 4th, Cutler & Blake defeated Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight) at WWE NXT Live.

– February 10, 2018, Now dubbed “the Forgotten Sons”, Cutler & Blake defeat Jeet Rama & Kassius Ohno at WWE NXT Live.

– April 6th, The Forgotten Sons competed in the WWE NXT Tag Team Invitational at WWE WrestleMania Axxess ’18.

– August 2nd, Forgotten Sons defeat Eddie Dennis & Zack Gibson at WWE NXT Live.

– August 23rd, Forgotten Sons defeat the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) at WWE NXT #316.

– November 28th, Forgotten Sons defeat Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo at WWE NXT #329.

– January 26, 2019, Forgotten Sons defeat the Street Profits at WWE NXT #337.

– March 13th, the Forgotten Sons competed in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’19.

– May 1st, the Forgotten Sons defeat Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch at WWE NXT #354.

– June 1st, The Forgotten Sons competed in the 4-Way Ladder match for the vacant WWE NXT Tag Team titles at WWE NXT Takeover: XXV.

– July 19th, the Forgotten Sons defeat Dio Maddin & Isaiah Scott at WWE NXT Live.

– September 27th, Forgotten Sons defeat Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) at WWE NXT Live.

– October 9th, Forgotten Sons defeat Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) at WWE NXT #373.

– October 18th, Forgotten Sons defeat Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) at WWE NXT Live.

– November 24th, Forgotten Sons competed in the Tag Team Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series ’19 – Pre-Show.

– December 4th, Forgotten Sons defeated the Skulk (Leon Ruff & Adrian Alanis) at WWE NXT #381.

– In April 2020, The Forgotten Sons were called up to Smackdown, but would last only a month before being removed from TV following a controversial tweet posted by Jaxson Ryker

– In December 2020, The Forgotten Sons, minus Ryker, reappeared on television as allies of Baron Corbin.

– In February 2021, Culter was released by WWE.