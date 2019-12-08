Sami Zayn Has Fan Ejected & Confronts Him Over Homosexual Slur

Dec 8, 2019 - by James Walsh

There was a confrontation between Sami Zayn and a fan at Sunday night’s WWE live event. According to fans in attendance, a fan referred to Zayn as a “Canadian f****t” repeatedly and Zayn started yelling at the fan. Zayn reportedly told people to have the fan kicked out and the fan ended up being escorted out of the arena. 

