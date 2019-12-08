Isla Dawn

Real Name: Courtney Stewart

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 150 lbs

Date of Birth: February 2, 1994

From: Glasgow, Scotland

Pro Debut: December 21, 2013

Trained By: Killian Dain, Aleister Black & Mikey Whipwreck

Finishing Move: Air Raid Crash

Biography

– Upon signing with WWE, Dawn went by her real name Courtney Stewart & Stacy Coates on a episode of RAW where she lost to Asuka. She also uses the nickname the White Witch.

– Courtney began the UK promotions SWA, ICW, RCW, PWH & BODYSLAM!

– December 21, 2013, Courtney defeated Nikki Storm at SWA: End of Years Friends & Family.

– September 28, 2014, Courtney defeated Viper at SWA/Zero-1: Live in Beith.

– October 18, 2014, Courtney & Grado defeated Debbie Sharp & Joe Hendry at SWA/Zero-1: Battle zone ’14.

– July 25, 2015, Courtney competed in the Empress Pro Invitational ’15 Tournament.

– October 30, 2015, Courtney defeated Jinny at Fierce Females Freaky Friday.

– November 28, 2015, Courtney competed I the SWA 30-Man Battlezone Rumble.

– January 23, 2016, Courtney defeated Toni Storm at Empress Pro #NeverSayNeverAgain.

– June 25, 2016, Courtney competed in the PWG 10 Year Anniversary Battle Royal.

– August 27, 2016, Courtney competed in the Stardom 5STAR Grand Prix ’16 Block B Tournament.

– June 27, 2017, Dawn defeated Bea Priestley at PROGRESS: Freedom’s Road Tapings.

– August 28, 2017, Dawn defeated Kiera Hogan at AWE ROAR.

– September 6, 2017, Dawn defeated Savannah Evans at CZW Dojo Wars #143.

– September 9, 2017, Dawn & Dave Crist competed in the WSU Queen & King of the Ring ’17.

– December 2, 2017, Dawn competed in the PWA 30-Man Sole Survivor Match.

– March 10, 2018, Dawn defeated Kylie Rae at NOVA Pro: Rip Her to Shreds.

– June 9, 2018, Dawn & Shayna Baszler lose to Tegan Nox & Nikki Cross at WWE NXT at Download ’18.

– July 29, 2018, Dawn defeated Nina Samuels at WWE NXT UK #4.

– August 8, 2018, Dawn competed in the WWE Mae Young Classic ’18.

– September 23, 2018, Dawn competed in the PWU Celtic Cup.

– October 13, 2018, Dawn defeated Killer Kelly at WWE NXT UK #13.

– October 14, 2018, Dawn challenged Rhea Ripley for the WWE NXT UK Women’s title at WWE NXT UK #15 but was unsuccessful.

– November 25, 2018, Dawn defeated Xia Brookside at WWE NXT UK #23.

– February 3, 2019, Dawn defeated Killer Kelly at WWE NXT UK #34.

– April 20, 2019, Dawn & Brookside lost to Jinny & Jazzy Gabert at WWE NXT UK #46.

– June 15, 2019, Dawn challenged Shayna Baszler for the WWE NXT Women’s title at WWE NXT at Download ’19 but was unsuccessful.

– October 5, 2019, Dawn defeated Killer Kelly at WWE NXT UK #67.

– November 3, 2019, Dawn defeated Raven Creed at DW: the Jam House of Horrors.

– December 1, 2019, Dawn defeated Angel Hayze at ICW Gonzo 2.