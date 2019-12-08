Gino Medina

Real Name: Luis Medina

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 220 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1996

From: Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Resides: Houston, Texas

Pro Debut:

Trained By: Booker T.

Finishing Move: Eat Defeat

Biography

– September 12, 2015, Gino defeated the Mysterious Q for the ROW Championship at a TV taping.

– October 8, 2016, after defending the ROW Title 9x, Gino alongside JJ Blake lose a 3-Way to Evan Snow for the ROW Title at a TV taping.

– December 10th, Gino wins the ROW title in a Ladder match against Evan Snow at ROW: Christmas Chaos XI.

– February 4, 2017, Gino defeated Colby Corino for the VCW Commonwealth Heritage title.

– April 8th, Gino loses the ROW Title to Ayden Cristiano in a Lucha Extrema match at ROW Extrema.

– December 2nd, Gino competed in the Lutz Memorial Cup ’17, held by VCW.

– December 9th, Gino wins the ROW Title in a Lucha Extrema Title vs. Career match by defeating Ayden Cristiano at ROW: Christmas Chaos XII.

– July 28, 2018, Gino wins the 20-Man Liberty Lottery Battle Royal ’18, held by VCW.

– August 11th, Gino loses the ROW title to Rex Andrews at ROW: Summer of Champions V.

– October 6th, Gino defeated Ace Austin at VCW: A Nightmare on Granby Street.

– December 29th, Gino defeated JJ Blake at ROW: Christmas Chaos XIII.

– March 9, 2019, Gino defeated Gangrel (c) & Brandon Scott in a 3-Way for the VCW Championship.

– March 29th, Gino defeated Sammy Guevara for the Bull of the Woods title at VIP TexasMania 2.

– September 7th, Gino defended the VCW title against Rhino at VCW: Peanut City Showdown 4.

– October 12th, Gino competed in the Rise to Wrestling Tournament that was held by ROW.

November 11th, Gino defeated Air Wolf at the MLW Saturday Night SuperFight Pre-Show.

– November 9th, Gino defeated a local unknown jobber in 41 seconds at MLW Blood & Thunder.

– December 5th, Gino defeated Savio Vega in a New York Street Fight at MLW Opera Cup ’19.