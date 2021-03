Could Luke Harper End Up with Marty Scurll in Villain Enterprises?

Luke Harper has only been out of WWE for a few hours, and he’s already being floated by Marty Scurll as a possible new member of Villain Enterprises. As previously reported, Harper was one of four talents released by WWE today along with The Ascension and Sin Cara. Scurll posted a picture of himself with Harper on Instagram and suggested that Harper might join his heel group in ROH: