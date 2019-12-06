Vince McMahon Changed the RAW Main Event

Vince McMahon reportedly changed the main event finish to Raw this week. The WON reports that McMahon changed the original plan, which would have seen Randy Orton team with Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet against The O.C., to put Mysterio in Orton’s spot.

The original finish would have seen Mysterio help the babyfaces win. The change was made because McMahon wanted Orton to hit the RKO at the end, and felt Styles needed to be coming off of a pin for that to work. Ricochet took the pinfall because McMahon didn’t want Mysterio to take the loss.